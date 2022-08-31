Read full article on original website
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Hawaii health experts urge getting new Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters
Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years ago. Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice. Tsai is cooling off in Hawaii after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
‘They all got game’: Celebrity chef Ming Tsai credits cooking skills, resiliency to his family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you spot celebrity chef Ming Tsai out and about in Hawaii?. Chances are you may be seeing more of him on Oahu. Known for his exquisite and delicious East West cooking, Tsai is cooling off after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
Traffic, flooding among many concerns with new affordable housing project in Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui. The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area. Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down...
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna
Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice
The calls follow a crash between a moped and a car that left the moped rider in critical condition. Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years ago. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's how you can avoid...
Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis. The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
CDC: Long-term effects of COVID in children remain a mystery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One in five adults who’ve had COVID-19 are dealing with lingering symptoms, but long-term COVID in kids remains a mystery. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So the National Institute of Health is conducting a four-year long COVID study and Hawaii...
DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday recommended the use of updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron variant. The “bivalent” shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. DOH said the BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than...
CDC signs off on Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Thursday on updated COVID vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, meaning shots could be available in Hawaii later next week. CDC advisors expressed some concern about the lack of data on their effectiveness against Omicron variants, but felt...
SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Midday Newscast: Disturbing UN report on China’s treatment of Uyghurs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will ease slightly Friday through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with scattered windward showers and a few leeward spillovers. Drier weather will overspread the islands Friday, with an increase...
Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of being involved in the disappearance of an 18-month-old girl has been released from jail. A judge dismissed the hindering prosecution charge against Scott Carter and canceled his trial, which was scheduled for this week. Prosecutors said they were delayed in gathering evidence because...
