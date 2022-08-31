ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna

Kyle Chinen breaks down the weekend's big high school games. There are a number of big battles including Kahuku vs Punahou. Not what he expected, a Big Island groom got a big surprise when he was expecting to see his beautiful bride for the first time. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis. The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

CDC: Long-term effects of COVID in children remain a mystery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One in five adults who’ve had COVID-19 are dealing with lingering symptoms, but long-term COVID in kids remains a mystery. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So the National Institute of Health is conducting a four-year long COVID study and Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday recommended the use of updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron variant. The “bivalent” shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. DOH said the BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

CDC signs off on Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Thursday on updated COVID vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, meaning shots could be available in Hawaii later next week. CDC advisors expressed some concern about the lack of data on their effectiveness against Omicron variants, but felt...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will ease slightly Friday through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with scattered windward showers and a few leeward spillovers. Drier weather will overspread the islands Friday, with an increase...
HAWAII STATE

