Panoro Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based copper exploration and development company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship project, the Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the southern Peru. Its projects also include Humamantata project, Promesa project, Anyo project, Cochasayhuas project and Kusiorcco project. The Humamantata project is located in the Chumbivilcas province in Southern Peru, which covers an area of approximately 3,600 hectares. The Promesa project is located between 35 and 42 kilometers to the west of the northwest corridor. The Anyo project is a porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit, which is located approximately 90 kilometers to the south of the City of Cusco, in the Apurimac region in southern Peru. The Cochasayhuas project is located in the district of Progreso, in Southern Peru, it comprises of 1,800 hectares. The Kusiorcco project is located within an irregular array of approximately 11 exploration concessions totaling 3,862 hectares.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO