Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Excelerate Energy Inc (EE)
Today's IPO for LNG player Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE) opened for trading at $28.20 after pricing 16 million shares at $24, the top end of the expected $21-$24 range.The... Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE) is set to launch its U.S. IPO next week. Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas...
investing.com
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYTL)
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
investing.com
Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML)
Panoro Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based copper exploration and development company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship project, the Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the southern Peru. Its projects also include Humamantata project, Promesa project, Anyo project, Cochasayhuas project and Kusiorcco project. The Humamantata project is located in the Chumbivilcas province in Southern Peru, which covers an area of approximately 3,600 hectares. The Promesa project is located between 35 and 42 kilometers to the west of the northwest corridor. The Anyo project is a porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit, which is located approximately 90 kilometers to the south of the City of Cusco, in the Apurimac region in southern Peru. The Cochasayhuas project is located in the district of Progreso, in Southern Peru, it comprises of 1,800 hectares. The Kusiorcco project is located within an irregular array of approximately 11 exploration concessions totaling 3,862 hectares.
investing.com
MSD Acquisition Corp Unit (MSDAU)
MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD)
G Squared Ascend I Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
investing.com
Suzlon Energy, not Adani Green, pledged shares with SBICAP Trustee recently
Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani (NS: APSE ) Green Ltd. The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing...
investing.com
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
investing.com
Orient Overseas International Ltd ADR (OROVY)
Investors typically pay attention to many industry front runners during the earnings season. In early February, one of the names in the limelight was the logistics giant United... Supply-chain issues dominated headlines in 2021. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have seen a ripple effect across global supply chains,...
investing.com
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
investing.com
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
investing.com
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
It is not a problem to share public keys, but make sure the private key cannot be found by third parties. Transactions can be sent to the public key, which is completely secure. NFT Steez and Lukso co-founder explore the implications of digital self-sovereignty in Web3 By Cointelegraph - Sep...
investing.com
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
investing.com
Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (NTGAZ)
Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. engages in the transportation of natural gas in Turkey. The company supplies CNG and LNG products. It transports gas to the transmission system via the CNG system. The company supplies natural gas to its customers in various sectors, such as chemistry, metal, food, mining, construction materials production, power generation facilities, hotels, asphalt production facilities, and public institutions, as well as auto CNG stations. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. is a subsidiary of Global Yatirim Holding A.S.
investing.com
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
investing.com
Kingfish Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3
Investing.com - Kingfish reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Kingfish announced earnings per share of €-0.0143 on revenue of €4.87M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €-0.20 on revenue of €40.11M. Kingfish shares are...
investing.com
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
investing.com
Abc Technologies Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com - Abc Technologies Holdings reported on Friday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Abc Technologies Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $319.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0417 on revenue of $311.18M. Abc Technologies Holdings shares are...
Comments / 0