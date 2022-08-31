Perryville Elementary's Ice Cream Social serves up taste of the new school year

PERRYVILLE — As the first day of school nears, the excitement was tangible in the halls of Perryville Elementary School on Monday as students and their families explored the school with ice cream in hand.

“That kind of solidifies why we do what we do everyday, is when you see the smiles on the students faces and our staff too, that’s it right there,” PES Principal Katie Ryan said. “That’s why we get up every morning and come to Perryville Elementary School for our kids, staff, and our community members.”

Just a couple of days before the new school year, the Ice Cream Social allowed students and their families to tour PES, meet their teachers and grab some free ice cream on their way out.

Kids of all ages are ready to get back into the classroom.

“It’s cool to see the older ones that have now moved on to middle or high school and the younger ones that are coming in and getting everyone together,” Katelyn Abbott, a gym teacher at PES, said. “I’m looking forward to a normal school year for them where they can really bond with their classmates, teachers and get back to some normalcy.”

PES teacher’s said that the social intended to be a community-building event between the school and the surrounding community, as well as acclimate students to where they’ll be spending much of the next few months.

“I think just to see their classrooms, so they don’t have that anxiety on the first day of school coming down the long hallway, not knowing where your classroom is and what your teacher’s face looks like,” Nadeline Fleischer-Pile, last year’s winner of CCPS’ Teacher of the Year, said. “We’re not talking about academics or behaviors. It’s just community building.”