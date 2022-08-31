Opinion | Wood column: NIL has changed the student-athlete model

Once upon a time, there was a sport called college football that was played between competing elevens of students from our institutions of higher learning. They played for the glory of their alma mater, and for a cloth letter, the school’s initial that was sewn onto a sweater or a jacket. The letterman was the real big man on campus and they sang songs like “Boola Boola,” and “You Gotta Be a Football Hero to Get Along with the Beautiful Girls.”

The players were real undergraduates who came out to practice from the classroom or the library because academics was their first priority. The coaches were members of the faculty, actual educators who looked at football as a secondary activity. Knute Rockne was a chemistry teacher. Vince Lombardi taught Latin and physics for a little more than $1,000 a year.

Then, it all changed. Intercollegiate athletics became popular, sold newspapers, and brought prestige to the universities. The public wanted to see the Four Horsemen, the Galloping Ghost, and the Fighting Irish.

The coaches wanted an edge and athletic recruiting began. If a coach could get a big kid out of the coal mine or off the farm, and enroll him into school, he might just win a conference championship. There is the apocryphal story of the coach driving through Minnesota and seeing a muscular youth plowing a field without assistance. The coach stopped and asked for directions and the boy lifted his plow and used it to point. Bronco Nagurski was signed on the spot to play for the Golden Gophers of the University of Minnesota.

Eventually, all the teams were dominated by athletes on scholarships. Ways were found to avoid annoying entrance requirements. Literacy was no big deal. Guys that could not read or write when they entered college, still couldn’t five years later. A candidate’s academic record wasn’t an issue, neither was his police rap sheet. You needed guys who weren’t afraid to hit people, in fact, you needed some guys that liked to do that.

The money flowed into the schools and the communities where they are located. Stadiums sold out and the game days were fiscal bonanzas. The schools and conferences shared in lucrative TV contracts. College coaches got million-dollar contracts and endorsements. College football went from being a sport to being a business.

However, the student-athlete was still just playing for God, family, country, and a free education. That used to be enough. It was for a football player at West Point named Eisenhower who led our troops on D-Day and would become our President. The same for a center at Michigan named Ford who became our 38th President, and a running back at Colorado named “Whizzer” White who became a Supreme Court Justice.

But the student-athlete model has changed again. For many years now, the college players have wanted to share in the benefits of the entertainment conglomerate that is college athletics. They want it above board, not “under the table.”

In June 2021, the United States Supreme Court levied its decision in the case NCAA v. Alston. At the heart of the ruling the NIL was born. Essentially, it states that students could now earn profits from their names, images, and likeness. It is not pay-for-play, but the students can be compensated for use of their likeness, obtain sponsorships, be paid for social media posts, and sign endorsement deals.

You may have never heard of Norfolk State athlete Rayquan White. Originally a football player, now a decathlete on the track team, Smith caught wind of the NIL policy the day before its inception. He scrambled and sent out copy-and-paste introduction messages to dozens of companies.

“I told them what school I go to, what sport I play, told them why I want to partner with them, my contact information, and sent them off.”

At first, only three companies responded, but eventually companies came in droves, convinced by his already high social media profile on TikTok and Instagram. Smith has signed over 70 deals from $50 for his picture with a product to a deal worth over $7000, from small local companies to a nationwide company Eastbay. He is pushing his net worth to six figures.

Smith attended the NIL convention this year where he has been called the “King of Nil.” Despite being from a small school in southeastern Virginia, he has been sought after for advice by athletes headed to the NFL and NBA drafts. “It was cool. Everybody that I was looking up to was looking up to me.”

Has amateurism ended? In a sense, it has. What will happen with the NIL remains to evolve, good or bad. For the colleges, they may have resolved a financial issue, but be burdened with more ethical enigmas in the future.

I’m reminded of the words of Nietzsche, “If you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you.” We just don’t know.