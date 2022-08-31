Apple has released a new software update for older iPhones and iPads, iOS 12.5.6, and the software fixes some vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS. This update is available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. It is recommended that you install the update on your device as it fixes some security issues. You can see details on the security fixes below.

