Read full article on original website
Related
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding tablet $3,500
ASUS has unveiled their new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) folding tablet which will soon be available to purchase sometime during Q4 2022 priced at $3,500. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics together with 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The hybrid laptop features a 75 watt-hour battery together with USB-C Easy Charge, so it can be charged quickly with most USB-C chargers or power banks, or any Power Delivery-certified charger, including the bundled 65 W fast-charge adapter.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 gets Android 12L
Samsung is releasing a new software update for its Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, Android 12 L and the update brings a range of new features to the tablet. This update adds a new taskbar to the bottom of the screen, that is designed to improve the tablet’s UI and it comes with a range of other new features.
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone 14 in latest advert (Video)
Apple’s new iPhone 14 is coming next week, Apple is holding a press event for the handset next Wednesday the 7th of September, and Samsung is now mocking the device in its latest advert. Have a look at the video below from Samsung where they mention that the highest...
Vivo V25e smartphone gets official
We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone. The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio...
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled
Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB...
Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone gets official
We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone for some time and now the handset is official. The Samsung Galaxy A04s has been listed on Samsung’s website in Finland and the device comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed
The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features. . As a reminder,...
iOS 15.6.1 battery test (Video)
Apple recently launched their iOS 15.6.1 software update, this was an important update as it fixed some security issues in iOS. When the software was released, Apple also stopped signing iOS 15.6, to make sure that you could not downgrade to the previous version. Now we get to find out...
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA
Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black. Dive deep into...
Samsung Discover Event starts 12th September
Samsung has announced that their Samsung Discover event will take place between the 12th and 18th of September. Samsung will be offering a range of deals on their products during the event, if you are looking for a new Samsung device, the event may be the time to get one.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features 120 Hz refresh rate
Lenovo has introduced its first 16 inch Chromebook in the form of the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5i featuring a borderless 2.5K display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The Chromebook is capable of providing up to 12 hours of life from a single charge and features a large touchpad and connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.
Nokia X30 5G, T21 tablet and more unveiled
Nokia has unveiled a range of new devices at IFA 2022, this includes the Nokia X30 5G smartphone the Nokia C60 5G, the Nokia C31, and the Nokia T21 tablet. Nokia X30 5G is built with a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, making it our most eco-friendly smartphone, right down to the box. Using 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box at a reduced packaging size saves on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.
NFL・
ASUS Vivobook 14, 15 and 16 OLED laptops unveiled
ASUS has this week unveil their new Vivobook 14 OLED (X1405), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) and Vivobook 16 OLED (X1605) laptops with the 14 OLED and 16 OLED equipped with 16:10 aspect-ratio displays, while the Vivobook 15 OLED is sporting a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. each laptop can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processors supported by up to 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and 1 TB GB of speedy SSD storage.
Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 for older devices
Apple has released a new software update for older iPhones and iPads, iOS 12.5.6, and the software fixes some vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS. This update is available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. It is recommended that you install the update on your device as it fixes some security issues. You can see details on the security fixes below.
Another look at iOS 16 beta 8 (Video)
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers yesterday, they also released a new public beta of iOS 16 for public beta testers. Earlier today we saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 8 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and this gives us another look at the software.
How to fix an iPhone black screen, that wont turn on
If your iPhone screen is black and non-responsive, several things could have caused the issue. Generally, you can solve this by trying out some different things as various solutions may solve the problem. These handy tips should help you get your iPhone up and running again. Why is my iPhone...
LG OLED Flex the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen
LG has introduced its new LG OLED Flex display this week announcing that it is the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen. Designed for PC, console, cloud gaming and home entertainment the LG OLED Flex can transform from a flatscreen to a spectacularly curved (900R) display, enabling users to choose from twenty levels of curvature depending on their preference.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold powered by Intel vPro $2,499
Lenovo has this week introduced its new generation of ThinkPad X1 Fold systems providing users with a larger screen area and hardware capable of providing “full PC performance” says Lenovo. The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, supported by up to 1TB OF SSD storage and up to 32 GB LPDDR5 of memory. The system comes preloaded with a choice of either Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home or Pro operating systems and is expected to be available from Q4 starting at $2,499.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0