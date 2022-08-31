ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457LZo_0hc8PLTD00

SACRAMENTO — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars.

But the state won't force automakers to participate in any equity programs designed to ensure people of all income levels can buy electric cars.

"This rule had the opportunity to really set the path for lower-income households to have increased access and affordability (for) electric vehicles, but it missed the mark," said Roman Partida-Lopez, legal counsel for transportation equity with The Greenlining Institute.

Instead, car companies will get extra credit toward their sales quotas if they make cars available to car share or other programs aimed at disadvantaged Californians. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged $10 billion over six years for incentives to get electric vehicles into the hands of low-income residents, charging infrastructure, and other efforts to put cleaner cars and trucks on the road.

The Stockton Mobility Collective is one example. Designed to increase transportation options in disadvantaged parts of the city, the collective will set up five to seven neighborhood charging stations with 30 electric cars people can rent out on an hourly or daily basis. The first cars and charging stations launched last week in an apartment complex. The program got $7.4 million from the state.

Car ownership in South Stockton is low, so interest in the program is high, said Christine Corrales, senior regional planner for the program. But its just the first step in what must be a major effort to make electric vehicles a realistic option for lower-income Californians.

"If the infrastructure is not available locally, it may be challenging to encourage people to adopt and switch over," she said. "That's something that we're trying to be proactive about."

The regulations passed by the California Air Resources Board last week say that 2035 the state will require automakers to sell only cars that run on electricity or hydrogen, though some can be plug-in hybrids that use gas and batteries. People will still be able to buy used cars that run on gas, and car companies will still sell some plug-in hybrids. Beyond questions of affordability and access, the state will need to overcome skepticism of people who think electric cars simply aren't for them.

"We've got to get past the elitism that's involved with owning an electric car," said Daniel Myatt, who brought an electric car in 2020 through the state's Clean Cars 4 All program, which he qualified for when he was out of work due to an illness.

Since 2015, more than 13,000 electric cars have been purchased through the program. It offers people up to $9,500 for people to trade in their gas cars for electric or hybrid models.

About 38% of the money spent on a separate rebate program has gone toward low-income or disadvantaged communities, and the state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars building charging stations in those neighborhoods. Today, though, there are just 80,000 public charging stations around the state, far short of the 1.2 million the state estimates it needs by 2030.

Under the new regulations, car makers can get extra credit toward their sales quotas if they participate in several equity programs.

Those programs include: Selling cars at a discount to car-share or other community programs; making sure cars that come off lease go to California dealers that participate in trade-in programs; or selling cars at a discounted price. To meet the third option, cars would have to cost less than $20,275 and light-duty trucks less than $26,670 to qualify for the extra credit. It only applies to model years 2026 through 2028, and there's no restriction on who those cars can be sold to.

Southern California EVen Access is using a $2.5 million state grant to install at least 120 chargers across a 12-county region, at apartment complexes and public places like library parking lots. Apartment complex owners can get $2,500 per charger installed on the property.

Overall, the state should do more public messaging about the programs that are available to buy electric vehicles so that all communities can enjoy the benefits of fewer cars that spew emissions and pollution, said Lujuana Medina, environmental initiatives manager for Los Angeles County. The state must also invest in a workforce that can support an electric transportation economy, she said.

"There will have to be some really progressive public purpose programs that help drive electric vehicle adoption and sales," she said.

Alicia Young of Santa Clara, California, was unsure when she first heard about the state's trade-in program. But she eventually pursued the deal, leaving behind her 2006 Nissan for a plug-in hybrid from Ford. It cost $9,000 after her trade-in value.

The car runs more smoothly and just as fast as any gas-powered car she's ever owned. She mostly runs it on battery charges, though she still fills the gas tank about once a month. The apartment complex where she lives with her mother does not have a car charger, so she often relies on charging stations at the grocery store or other public places.

She's shared information about the trade-in program with her colleagues at the senior retirement center where she works, but many of them seem mistrustful, she said. The state could speed adoption by having public messengers from a wide variety of backgrounds to help build trust in electric cars, she said.

"It's a little bit different at first, but that's normal with any new car," she said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Auto Chanel

California Forces EV Adoption, But Begs For People To Not Charge Their Electric Cars

California is like breakfast cereal, it's filled with fruits, nuts, and flakes. The Capitol building in Sacramento is like a giant inverted bowl filled with cereal. California's governor Gavin Newsom is a first-class, Grade A, top-of-the-shelf schmuck! He's not America's top schmuck, that title belongs to Joe Biden. Joe took top honors on the day he was sworn in as resident of the White House. Joe at least has some excuse for his title, he's suffering from age-related mental defects. Yes, of course, he was a schmuck in all the years when he was just a senator, but that's to be expected, he was simply a run-of-the-mill democrat politician.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat

SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Used Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Greenlining Institute#Californians#Democratic
NBC Los Angeles

As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours

Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California passes "historic" legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access

The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.Newsom has vowed to keep California as a safe haven for abortion seekers, as several Republican-led states have banned or severely restricted abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to the procedure.Following the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Fragile power grid leads to Flex Alert extension to Thursday

SACRAMENTO — California's power grid operator issued a Flex Alert on Aug. 31 and, before the day was over, extended the Flex Alert into Thursday, a sign the heat wave has only just started.The alert is a voluntary call to reduce energy use due to extreme heat that is expected to strain the grid due to increased energy demands, especially over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Aug. 31 marks the start of a weeklong heat wave that is expected to impact the Western U.S. When Western states experience heat at the same time, it's less likely there will be available power...
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
irei.com

IKAV to acquire one of California’s largest oil and gas producers

IKAV has agreed to acquire Aera Energy, one of California’s largest oil and gas producers, through two separate transactions with the joint-venture subsidiaries of ExxonMobil and Shell. Headquartered in Bakersfield, Calif., Aera accounts for nearly 25 percent of the state’s oil and gas production. In 2021, Aera produced 95,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California lawmakers vote to keep its last nuclear plant online

California legislators voted to extend the life of the state's last nuclear power plant by five years as protection against blackouts -- provided the federal government pays much of the cost. The legislature approved a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep the Diablo Canyon plant, owned by PG&E Corp.,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy