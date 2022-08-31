MLB roundup: D-backs' Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak

August 31 - Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings and Jake McCarthy homered, tripled and drove in a career-high five runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks mauled the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Gallen (10-2) gave up just two hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Diamondbacks won their season-best fifth straight game. The scoreless streak is the second longest in Arizona history behind Brandon Webb's 42-inning stretch in 2007.

McCarthy had a two-run triple and three-run homer and Corbin Carroll had three RBIs as the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies at home for the seventh consecutive time. Arizona's Alek Thomas had a career-high four hits, and Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker had three apiece.

Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (9-11) allowed a career-worst eight earned runs and equaled a career worst of 10 hits while striking out five and walking none in four innings.

Yankees 7, Angels 4

Aaron Judge hit his 51st home run of the season to extend his major league lead and help New York to a win against Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Andrew Benintendi and Anthony Rizzo also homered for the Yankees, who ended a three-game losing streak. New York starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was hit by a comebacker and the right-hander left after the second inning because of a right forearm contusion. Greg Weissert (1-0) retired all six batters he faced to earn his first major league win in his third appearance.

Max Stassi and Mike Ford homered and Shohei Ohtani had two hits for the Angels, who came in on a four-game winning streak.

Rockies 3, Braves 2

Jose Urena overcame a rough start to pitch five solid innings and C.J. Cron drove in a pair of runs to help visiting Colorado hand Atlanta a third straight loss.

Urena (3-5) allowed two runs on six hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. Daniel Bard pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 28th save.

Atlanta starter Max Fried (12-5) did not have his best stuff and left after five innings, his shortest stint since July 11. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, one walk and recorded a season-low three strikeouts.

Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3

Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning as Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Kevin Gausman (10-9) allowed two runs, five hits and one walk while striking out nine in six innings.

Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs. Morel added an RBI double. Marcus Stroman, a former Blue Jay, allowed one run, three hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings.

Rays 7, Marlins 2

Nine-hole hitter Jose Siri homered, doubled, singled, scored three runs and made a spectacular catch in center field, leading Tampa Bay over host Miami.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Randy Arozarena also had a big night, going 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs. Rays lefty Shane McClanahan, whose 2.20 ERA ranks second in the American League, was scratched from his scheduled start due to a shoulder impingement. McClanahan was replaced by Shawn Armstrong, who pitched three scoreless innings.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-6) allowed six hits, two walks and five runs (three earned) in six innings.

Guardians 5, Orioles 1

Josh Naylor homered, Steven Kwan doubled in two runs and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter as Cleveland opened a three-game series against visiting Baltimore with a victory.

Cal Quantrill (11-5) won his seventh straight decision, allowing one run on one hit over six innings. He struck out four with three walks. The lone hit was a leadoff single in the second inning to Ramon Urias, who scored on Ryan Mountcastle's sacrifice fly.

Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase did not allow a hit over the final three scoreless innings for Cleveland. The Guardians' bullpen has not allowed an earned run over its last 30 1/3 innings dating back to Aug. 15.

Reds 5, Cardinals 1

Alejo Lopez matched a season high with three hits and Austin Romine connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer as Cincinnati topped visiting St. Louis.

Derek Law (1-0), making his Reds debut after being promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day, earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. The top three batters in the Cincinnati lineup combined for six hits and three runs.

The Cardinals managed only four hits, including Tommy Edman's solo homer. Dakota Hudson (7-7) gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners 9, Tigers 3

Ty France had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two more as visiting Seattle pounded Detroit.

France went deep for the 16th time this season and for the second time in as many games. Cal Raleigh homered and added a sacrifice fly during a six-run, third-inning eruption.

George Kirby (6-3) gave up two hits in five scoreless innings while collecting the victory. Chris Flexen pitched four innings for the save. Detroit's Matt Manning (1-2) was tagged for seven runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Athletics 10, Nationals 6

Sean Murphy hit a fifth-inning grand slam and finished with five RBIs in Oakland's victory at Washington.

Tony Kemp and Dermis Garcia, who smacked his first career home run, both drove in two runs for the A's. Murphy and Kemp each had three hits as Oakland posted a double-digit run total for just the fourth time this season.

The Nationals failed to protect a three-run lead they possessed after two innings. Lane Thomas and Luis Garcia hit solo homers for Washington, while rookie Joey Meneses hit three doubles.

Dodgers 4, Mets 3

Gavin Lux hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning for Los Angeles, which went on to beat host New York.

Lux finished with three RBIs for the Dodgers, who improved to 22-5 this month. Reliever Heath Hembree (3-0) allowed two hits in a scoreless inning for the win. Jake Reed earned his first career save with a one-hit ninth.

Starling Marte and Mark Canha hit solo homers for the Mets. Joely Rodriguez (0-4) took the loss in relief.

Royals 9, White Sox 7

Nick Pratto went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs and three RBIs, Salvador Perez had a home run and three RBIs and both players finished a triple short of the cycle as visiting Kansas City topped skidding Chicago.

Gavin Sheets homered twice and had five RBIs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez had a solo home run among his three hits and two RBIs, while Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia added two hits apiece.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game due to an unspecified medical reason. He is due to undergo testing on Wednesday, the team announced.

Pirates 4, Brewers 2

Rodolfo Castro drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run as visiting Pittsburgh rallied for a victory over Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh added a run in the ninth on Oneil Cruz's RBI double. Milwaukee put runners at the corners in the bottom half with no outs on a double by Kolten Wong and single by Keston Hiura, but Chase De Jong retired Andrew McCutchen on a popup to short and then enticed Luis Urias into a double-play bouncer for his first save.

Wong put the Brewers in front 2-1 with a two-run homer off Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the fourth. Keller allowed two runs on four hits in six innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Astros 4, Rangers 2

Framber Valdez gave up two runs in eight innings in Houston's victory at Arlington, Texas.

Valdez (14-4) extended his franchise record to 22 straight games with quality starts (at least six innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs). The 28-year-old struck out eight, including Nathaniel Lowe to get out of the eighth inning.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-7) battled through a 40-pitch third inning and grinded his way through five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits.

Twins 10, Red Sox 5

Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs as Minnesota quickly recovered after blowing a three-run lead and extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over Boston in Minneapolis.

Jake Cave and Gary Sanchez also homered for the Twins, who have outscored the San Francisco Giants and Boston 34-12 in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

Minnesota's Chris Archer allowed four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Boston's Kutter Crawford (3-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Padres 4, Giants 3

Blake Snell threw six shutout innings, Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer and visiting San Diego stuck a second dagger into San Francisco's slim playoff hopes.

Manny Machado collected a double, a single, an RBI and a run, helping the Padres double up on Monday's 6-5 win in San Francisco with a second straight nail-biter to open the three-game series.

Joc Pederson's two-run homer in the ninth wasn't enough for the Giants. San Francisco starter Logan Webb (11-8) was charged with an unearned run on four hits.

--Field Level Media

