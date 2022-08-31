UNION CITY – Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a Union City convenience store last weekend.Around 3 a.m. on August 27, officers were called to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they determined that a shooting took place in the parking lot in front of the Quik Stop store. Officers also learned that a man was shot and taken to a hospital before police arrived.The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries.Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on Friday and located a firearm. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Estrada, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for attempted murder.Police said the incident was isolated and that there are no additional known threats to the public.According to jail records, Estrada is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Smith by calling 510-675-5268 or emailing AndrewS@unioncity.org. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 510-675-5207 or emailing tips@unioncity.org.

