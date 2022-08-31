ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Collins returns to knock Osaka out of U.S. Open

 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - After missing the entire North American hardcourt season, American Danielle Collins showed no signs of rust battling past twice U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka 7-6(5) 6-3 on Tuesday and into the second round at Flushing Meadows.

The exit of Osaka, the tournament winner in 2018 and 2020, followed reigning champion Emma Raducanu's departure hours earlier as Flushing Meadows bid a first round farewell to its past two champions.

The last first round match on the schedule was one of the most intriguing, pitting two players who produce their best on hard courts. Collins was the losing finalist to Ash Barty at this year's Australian Open and Osaka is a two-time winner of the same tournament, in addition to her U.S. Open titles.

Both players arrived in New York on the comeback trail after injury-interrupted campaigns.

Collins missed the entire North American hardcourt swing, withdrawing from San Jose, Toronto and Cincinnati, because of a neck injury.

"I lost to Naomi three times before, so going into the match I had a lot of information on what I kind of needed to do better, areas I could improve," said Collins. "I felt happy just to be out here playing.

"I think when you face as many challenges as I've faced with some of the things I've been dealing with, you're kind of more grateful to kind of be out here."

Osaka, who lost to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open, sat out the entire grasscourt season before falling in the opening round of the Toronto and Cincinnati events.

The 24-year-old said she was happy to have played through the match without her back flaring up and only began serving on Sunday.

"Honestly, I just wanted to play without my back being in pain because it's kind of been bad for the entire hard court season since Toronto," Osaka told reporters. "I didn't serve until two days ago so I was really happy with how it went.

"Overall I wouldn't say that I played well ... I felt like I was on my back foot a lot," she added. "Everyone deals with injuries. For me, it's been more prominent this year, but it's something that I can learn (from).

"I learned a lot more about my body, I learned what's weak, what I can do to prevent it. I would say the sport is definitely very physical, but it's kind of my job to stay on top of it."

Despite the layoffs, Collins and Osaka delivered high-energy tennis that was welcomed by fans who stuck around for a match that got underway late on Tuesday evening and finished early on Wednesday morning.

Osaka had dominated their three previous head-to-head meetings with Collins unable to take even a single set from the Japanese former-world number one, and in two of those contests she was chased off the court in less than an hour.

But the 19th seeded American came out determined, taking a tense opening set in a tie-break 7-5.

In the second set, Osaka would grab the early break and a 2-1 lead but Collins would immediately break back and then again at 5-3 and hold serve to clinch victory.

The 28-year old American will next face Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa who was 6-4 6-4 winner over Slovenian Kaja Juvan.

Reporting by Steve Keating in New York, Additional reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel

yoyo
4d ago

Osaka just quit, why your back hurting hell you really hadn't played its in your mind, you are very big on excuses you play for Japan so bye you gave up your citizenship.

Joe Doe
4d ago

Osaka washed up. Lucky as hell to win the two tournaments she won. Doesn’t have what it takes to be a true champion.

Damien Rodgers
4d ago

I'm impressed, Osaka didn't use racism as an excuse for losing.

Footwear News

Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers

Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round. Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike. The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
QUEENS, NY
AFP

Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
TENNIS
New York State
The Associated Press

Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When their first doubles match together in 4 1/2 years ended with a loss at the U.S Open on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
NFL
The Independent

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 5 schedule including Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios

Serena Williams and Andy Murray will look to extend their runs at the US Open as the third round gets underway today.Excitement is building in New York after Williams defeated the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational three-set victory on Wednesday.It sets up one more match at least as the 23-time grand slam champion continues on what is expected to be her final tournament, as the 40-year-old faces the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.Murray, who is through to the third round of grand slam for only the second time since 2017, faces the Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in what...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams eyes spot in final 16 on Day 5 of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. It's the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest woman to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era, which began in 1968. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion in New York, and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini start play on Ashe at noon and are followed by Coco Gauff and Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who have reached a Grand Slam final.
TENNIS
