Russia says Germany trying to destroy bilateral energy ties

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday the German government was doing everything it could to destroy its energy relations with Moscow, hours after state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas supplies to Europe via the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was Germany, not the Kremlin, that was trying to completely rupture energy ties between the two countries.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which Gazprom says will run until 0100 GMT on Sept. 3.

Neverendingwhistle
3d ago

DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING Russian agencies say. They are trying to fill up a sack with salt...a grain at a time.

Daniel Griffin
2d ago

putin destroyed his fuel industry by invading Ukraine it will never be the same again. the country's will find replacements. it won't be without pain. but it will happen and the world will be changed for everyone. there's going to be new invention technology. and Russia will be left in the rear view mirror.i have faith in our inventors investors it not going to be tomorrow but it's coming. I'm sure inventors are working overtime to meet the challenge. I have faith in our private sector.

Joe More
4d ago

not to worry Germany, the Biden Administration will take from the American people and ship all the natural gas and oil you need.

