HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
thedigitalfix.com
Evil Dead Rise release date and more on the return of the Deadites
When is Evil Dead Rise coming out? Once again, more hapless victims are going to fall foul of the Necronomicon in a horror movie. Things are quite different this time though, because there are new protagonists and a new setting – still the same Deadites, though. Two estranged sisters,...
thedigitalfix.com
DC FanDome cancelled, no movies to talk about
Fan conventions, comic-cons and expos have become increasingly popular over the years. Some successful ones include the behemoth that is San Diego Comic Con, and the slightly more niche D23 (the Disney expo), and Geeked Week (Netflix). And DC has muscled in on this crowded arena, by starting the DC FanDome in 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
NME
Nathalie Emmanuel on the final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It was never the show that pleased everybody”
Nathalie Emmanuel has reflected on the divisive final season of Game Of Thrones, saying it was “never the show that pleased everybody”. The HBO series, which came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons, gave Emmanuel her international breakthrough in the role of Missandei, who acted as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6? Rick and Morty season 6 has an imminent release date, and will be continuing the adventure of Rick Sanchez and the Smiths. The animated adult comedy series has been a smash hit, and is hugely popular with audiences across the globe. Every...
EW.com
The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role
Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Who is Morgoth?
Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator reveals the series’ ending
The creator of the new Star Wars series Andor has decided to ignore concerns about spoilers and reveal the ending of the entire show. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series, was also credited with significant re-writes for Rogue One. In addition to also being in charge of extra photography and direction, he helped to fix the original ending to the Star Wars movie.
Apparently X-Men '97 Using The Original Marvel Series' Classic Theme Wasn't Cheap
X-Men ’97 will include the original theme music from the classic Marvel series, but being able to do this didn’t come cheap.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
thedigitalfix.com
The best fantasy series of all time
What are the best fantasy series of all time? In today’s media landscape, there’s a fantasy series for everyone. Due to the epic scope of so much fantasy material, the best of the genre seen on screen is often thought of as the domain of fantasy movies. But, that hasn’t really been true for a long time, especially since Game of Thrones forced itself into the cultural consciousness.
She-Hulk introduces a surprise new Marvel group – and fans think they know who is leading them
Four new villains make their MCU debuts
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
Meet Ismael Cruz Córdova, the Rings of Power Disruptor
Many kids aspire to become what they see on screen. Some might dream of being superhero, or perhaps a daring detective or celebrated athlete. Ismael Cruz Córdova couldn’t wait until he could be an elf. And lucky for him, that’s exactly what he is as the star of The Rings of Power, streaming on Amazon on September 2.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
