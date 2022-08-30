Read full article on original website
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed after crack found ahead of historic mission
NASA's Artemis I launch was scheduled to take place around 8:33 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, but a hydrogen fuel leak and other problems delayed the launch to a later date.
bloomberglaw.com
Killer-Asteroid Search Hits Bump as Biden Team Urges NASA Delay
Infrared telescope would identify large, threatening space objects. Congress seeks to bolster program through CHIPS, funding bills. Thousands of asteroids as big as the Washington Monument zip around our solar system at 40,000 miles per hour, hunks of metal or rock that could strike with 10 times the force of the most powerful nuclear weapon and kill millions of people.
Artemis I launch: Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but...
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
James Webb telescope photo shows a stunning Einstein Ring 12 billion light-years from Earth
NASA released the first full-color images of our universe from James Webb in July. Since then, the space telescope has captured evidence of a supernova, carbon dioxide in an exoplanet’s atmosphere, and now James Webb has captured an image of a beautiful Einstein Ring. The image was created using...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket looks spectacular in these amazing photos
NASA's Space Launch System rocket is stunning as it waits at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of its second attempt to lift off for the milestone Artemis 1 mission.
Artemis I rocket launch delayed for second time following fuel leak
NASA delayed the launch of its Artemis I rocket for a second time on Saturday after engineers detected a liquid hydrogen leak that they were unable to resolve. A NASA blog post states that the rocket’s launch director called off the launch attempt at 11:17 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time after multiple troubleshooting efforts were not successful in fixing the leak.
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot why space sleuths are freaking out over eerie Mars picture
SPACE nerds have been left stunned after spotting what looks like a strange statue on Mars. A photo of the Red Planet's surface seems normal at first glance but eagle-eyed observers noticed something strange among the rocks on closer inspection. "Interesting photo from Mars with a face or statue of...
Small Device Currently on Mars Is Generating as Much Oxygen as a Tree, Scientists Reveal
If you thought packing the car for a cross-country move was hard, packing a space shuttle for a move to Mars will be a new kind of headache. In addition to bringing items like food and water, spaceships heading to the red planet will also need to bring scientific experiments, emergency supplies, and living habitats.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
NASA to try launching Artemis I moon rocket again on Saturday, pending weather
NASA will try to launch Artemis I again on Saturday after it had to scrub Monday's attempt due to issues with the moon rocket's engine, Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said at a press conference. The much-anticipated mission is the first in NASA's project to establish a long-term presence at the...
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: An Update on Artemis I Moon Mission, Webb Images Distant Planet
A first for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope …. And a new target launch date for the next commercial crew mission … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. An Update on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission. NASA’s uncrewed...
