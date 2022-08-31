Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after multiple reports announced that he had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Recalls Babysitting NBA YoungBoy’s Tiger Until It Was ‘Too Scary’ To Feed
Rick Ross has opened up about what it was like pet sitting NBA YoungBoy‘s tiger while the Baton Rouge rapper was away, and apparently, things got a little hairy. Rozay was a guest on Jake Paul’s BS podcast, where he spoke on a lot of different topics, but one story in particular heard him recall the time Meek Mill decided to bring YoungBoy and his tiger cub over to his house — which he refers to as “the Promised Land.”
Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open: Notable Black Fans Turn Out To Bid The GOAT Farewell
A number of notable Black people came out in force to show love for Serena Williams in her final U.S. Open ahead of her retirement from professional tennis. The post Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open: Notable Black Fans Turn Out To Bid The GOAT Farewell appeared first on NewsOne.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
Report: Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers
The former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current Utah star is heading to Cleveland.
Boxing Insider
Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: “He Never Gonna Fight Nobody”
“They overlooked the greats,” undisputed lightweight champion of the world Devin Haney tweeted on Thursday. “You need to fight tank,” someone replied, referring to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “He never gonna fight nobody,” Haney retorted aggressively, “he 27 with a Mickey Mouse belt & the best person on his resume is Pedraza foh…” The sport of boxing is often reduced to sophomoric Twitter wars, where fighters of note engage in online battle instead of battling each other in the ring. Davis’ words on Thursday, however, were telling. The undefeated champion, after all, isn’t known for his smack talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biggest earning boxing matches ever, including Floyd Mayweather’s £678m fight with Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146m bout
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has well and truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname by dominating the list of highest earning boxing fights of all time. The pay-per-view king divided opinions throughout his 50-0 career but always delivered results in the ring - both in terms of performance and pay cheque. Heavyweight...
Comments / 0