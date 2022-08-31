ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Recalls Babysitting NBA YoungBoy’s Tiger Until It Was ‘Too Scary’ To Feed

Rick Ross has opened up about what it was like pet sitting NBA YoungBoy‘s tiger while the Baton Rouge rapper was away, and apparently, things got a little hairy. Rozay was a guest on Jake Paul’s BS podcast, where he spoke on a lot of different topics, but one story in particular heard him recall the time Meek Mill decided to bring YoungBoy and his tiger cub over to his house — which he refers to as “the Promised Land.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#King James#Nba#The Financial Times#Yankee Global Enterprises#Main Street Advisors#Italian#Serie A#Yankees#Redbird Capital#Fenway Sports Group#English#Premier League#Elliot Advisors#The Boston Red Sox#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Liverpool Football Club
FanSided

NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard

Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
BOSTON, MA
Boxing Insider

Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: “He Never Gonna Fight Nobody”

“They overlooked the greats,” undisputed lightweight champion of the world Devin Haney tweeted on Thursday. “You need to fight tank,” someone replied, referring to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “He never gonna fight nobody,” Haney retorted aggressively, “he 27 with a Mickey Mouse belt & the best person on his resume is Pedraza foh…” The sport of boxing is often reduced to sophomoric Twitter wars, where fighters of note engage in online battle instead of battling each other in the ring. Davis’ words on Thursday, however, were telling. The undefeated champion, after all, isn’t known for his smack talk.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos

The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy