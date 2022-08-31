ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Technics Debuts 2 New Pairs of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds

Audio brand Technics has engineered two new pairs of wireless headphones, the EAH-AZ40 and EAH-AZ60. Combining functionality and a sophisticated minimal design, the headphones offer its user expansive audio for a crisp listening experience. Both headphones employ key features such as noise cancellation and the brand’s own JustMyVoice technology, which...
hypebeast.com

Leica Set To Drop First-Ever 4K Video Projector in 2023

Leica has revealed its first-ever 4K video projector – the Cine 1 – is on course to drop in Q2 of next year. The ultra short throw projector – which Leica describes as a Laser TV – can achieve 80 and 100-inch images while positioned just a few inches from a wall, using ‘unique triple RGB laser technology’ and aspherical Summicron lens.
hypebeast.com

New USB 4 2.0 Standard Doubles Data Transfer Speeds to 80Gbps on USB-C

There’s a new USB standard on the horizon and experts claim it can double your data transfer speeds via USB-C. Released as the 2.0 version of the current USB 4 interface, the brand new ports can raise existing speeds from 40Gbps to 80Gbps, and the best thing is that you won’t even have to buy a new USB-C cable.
hypebeast.com

Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign

For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
hypebeast.com

Premium Goods Delivers Exclusive Collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low

Houston-based sneaker shop, Premium Goods, has officially unveiled its new collaborative shoe with. . The latest team up expands the lineup for the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette as it arrives in a mixed construction of “premium”-focused materials to match the sneaker boutique’s ethos. The shoe...
hypebeast.com

New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai

In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
hypebeast.com

AMBUSH Reveals Limited Edition NFT Necklace With Avalanche Blockchain

Not new to NFTs or the world of Web3, AMBUSH already has a number of successful token releases under its belt and a growing ecosystem. This is largely due to the brand’s creative director, Yoon Ahn, showing massive support and a vision for Web3’s place in fashion. Its...
hypebeast.com

Hautlence Offers Fresh Take On Jumping Hour With Linear Series 1

Hautlence has reworked the brand’s aesthetic, starting with the new Linear Series 1, which offers a novel take on the jumping hour display. The watch displays the minutes via traditional hand in the centre of its transparent sapphire crystal ‘television screen’ dial, which reveals a snail cam beneath responsible for activating the jumping hour once every 60 minutes.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Reportedly Moving up Launch of Ad-Supported Subscription Tier to November

Netflix is reportedly moving up the launch of its ad-supported subscription tier to November. According to sources, the streaming service is trying to get ahead of competitor Disney+ as it also plans to unveil its own ad-supported tier on December 8. Variety adds that Netflix will launch its subscription plan on November 1 in several countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.
