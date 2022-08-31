Read full article on original website
Technics Debuts 2 New Pairs of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds
Audio brand Technics has engineered two new pairs of wireless headphones, the EAH-AZ40 and EAH-AZ60. Combining functionality and a sophisticated minimal design, the headphones offer its user expansive audio for a crisp listening experience. Both headphones employ key features such as noise cancellation and the brand’s own JustMyVoice technology, which...
Leica Set To Drop First-Ever 4K Video Projector in 2023
Leica has revealed its first-ever 4K video projector – the Cine 1 – is on course to drop in Q2 of next year. The ultra short throw projector – which Leica describes as a Laser TV – can achieve 80 and 100-inch images while positioned just a few inches from a wall, using ‘unique triple RGB laser technology’ and aspherical Summicron lens.
LG’s MoodUp Refrigerator Features Color-Changing LED Door Panels and a Bluetooth Speaker
LG has unveiled its stylish, high-tech MoodUp refrigerator, designed to give its users the power to elevate and personalize their home kitchen space. Adding to the company’s recently-launched Objet Collection of designer home appliances, the fridge was showcased at the IFA 2022. The fridge comes outfitted with LED door...
Konami Packs 13 Retro 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Games Into 'The Cowabunga Collection'
Retro gaming fans will be delighted to learn that Konami is now releasing a pack of 13 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the ’80s and ’90s, all ported for modern platforms. Dubbed The Cowabunga Collection, the game pack includes titles spanning traditional arcade machines, the NES, the...
New USB 4 2.0 Standard Doubles Data Transfer Speeds to 80Gbps on USB-C
There’s a new USB standard on the horizon and experts claim it can double your data transfer speeds via USB-C. Released as the 2.0 version of the current USB 4 interface, the brand new ports can raise existing speeds from 40Gbps to 80Gbps, and the best thing is that you won’t even have to buy a new USB-C cable.
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
Premium Goods Delivers Exclusive Collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low
Houston-based sneaker shop, Premium Goods, has officially unveiled its new collaborative shoe with. . The latest team up expands the lineup for the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette as it arrives in a mixed construction of “premium”-focused materials to match the sneaker boutique’s ethos. The shoe...
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
AMBUSH Reveals Limited Edition NFT Necklace With Avalanche Blockchain
Not new to NFTs or the world of Web3, AMBUSH already has a number of successful token releases under its belt and a growing ecosystem. This is largely due to the brand’s creative director, Yoon Ahn, showing massive support and a vision for Web3’s place in fashion. Its...
Hautlence Offers Fresh Take On Jumping Hour With Linear Series 1
Hautlence has reworked the brand’s aesthetic, starting with the new Linear Series 1, which offers a novel take on the jumping hour display. The watch displays the minutes via traditional hand in the centre of its transparent sapphire crystal ‘television screen’ dial, which reveals a snail cam beneath responsible for activating the jumping hour once every 60 minutes.
Netflix Reportedly Moving up Launch of Ad-Supported Subscription Tier to November
Netflix is reportedly moving up the launch of its ad-supported subscription tier to November. According to sources, the streaming service is trying to get ahead of competitor Disney+ as it also plans to unveil its own ad-supported tier on December 8. Variety adds that Netflix will launch its subscription plan on November 1 in several countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.
