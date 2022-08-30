Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Master bedroom balcony, 3 car garage, double-sided gas fireplace. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Tom Francis – Keller Williams Realty) 10224 Lawyers Road, Vienna. 5 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Triangular deck,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
ffxnow.com
Labor Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Fairfax County
Labor Day weekend is upon us, heralding the imminent return of pumpkin spice lattes and everything fall. Fairfax County government offices will be closed in honor of the holiday, but some facilities will remain open. Government. Government offices for Fairfax County, Fairfax City, and the towns of Herndon and Vienna...
ffxnow.com
Vienna’s Southside Park will get new trail with planned stream restoration
The Vienna Town Council dedicated over half a million dollars on Monday (Aug. 29) to an ongoing project to restore Bear Branch tributary, a stream that runs through Southside Park to I-66. With no discussion, the council awarded a $543,258 design contract to A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT),...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Top trails in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Join us for the insider scoop on running in Fairfax County!. Fairfax County has so much to offer the outdoor lover. In today’s...
ffxnow.com
Furniture Max: Labor Day sales start now!
If you need furniture NOW at Labor Day Sale prices, Herndon’s Furniture Max is waiting for you. Great news for Labor Day shoppers: Furniture Max in Herndon is reducing prices like never before. The store-wide Labor Day Sale Event continues through the month with reduced prices and special deals...
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 29-Sept. 2
Labor Day weekend is almost here. Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Cocina on Market Is Back with a Brand New Menu
Locals didn’t think Leesburg’s Cocina on Market would ever reopen. After a year, chef Jason Lage is back. “In the back of our minds, we always knew we would reopen,” recalls Lage. He and his wife, Rebecca, are also proprietors of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. When Cocina on Market in Leesburg shuttered last June, they had plenty on their plates — literally. The chef’s own Fairbrook Farm, which supplies his restaurants with everything from pigs to maple, ensures that. But one thing in short supply for restaurateurs then and now is staff.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
WTOP
High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion
More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
northernvirginiamag.com
These NoVA Restaurants Have the Best Gluten-Sensitive Menus in the Region
There’s no need to worry about your gluten allergies when you dine at these local restaurants. If you have gluten allergies, you are probably constantly searching for where to grab the best meals. But luckily, there are lots of options in Northern Virginia. Here are some great spots around the region to grab gluten-sensitive breakfasts, lunches, or dinners. Happy eating!
Prince William Living Announces the 2022 Best Places to Work Winners
Prince William Living Announces the 2022 Best Places to Work Winners. September is National Workforce Development Month. Prince William Living’s mission statement supports Workforce & Economic Development, so we are proud to take a moment to highlight and recognize the hard work done by workforce professionals and local businesses to create good workplaces for staff and the community.
restonnow.com
Chicken fans, celebrate! 4th El Pollo Rico opens in Fairfax City
Lucky Fairfax City! El Pollo Rico is here. You’ve heard about it, now try it yourself. That was celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s conclusion after inhaling half of roasted chicken, skin and all, at El Pollo Rico’s legendary location at Virginia Square in Arlington. He took his camera crew behind the scenes of the always-spinning rotisserie and engaged employees in conversation but none of them would offer what the secret ingredients were to the marinade, which Bourdain said he had never had before.
ffxnow.com
Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia
A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
