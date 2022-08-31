ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Weekly Roundup for September 2, 2022

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Caltrans Completes I-80 Six Bridges Project in Vallejo

SOLANO COUNTY — Caltrans and the City of Vallejo today announced the opening of the Redwood Street overcrossing at Interstate 80 (I-80) in Vallejo three months earlier than originally planned. This opening marks the final milestone in a project that improved six area bridges. The three-year, $40 million I-80 Six Bridges Project included $38 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
