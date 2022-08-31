SOLANO COUNTY — Caltrans and the City of Vallejo today announced the opening of the Redwood Street overcrossing at Interstate 80 (I-80) in Vallejo three months earlier than originally planned. This opening marks the final milestone in a project that improved six area bridges. The three-year, $40 million I-80 Six Bridges Project included $38 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

