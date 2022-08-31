Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income to 305 families
The County of Sonoma is teaming up with Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families while studying the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and promoting economic stability and mobility.
ca.gov
Weekly Roundup for September 2, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
ca.gov
Caltrans Completes I-80 Six Bridges Project in Vallejo
SOLANO COUNTY — Caltrans and the City of Vallejo today announced the opening of the Redwood Street overcrossing at Interstate 80 (I-80) in Vallejo three months earlier than originally planned. This opening marks the final milestone in a project that improved six area bridges. The three-year, $40 million I-80 Six Bridges Project included $38 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Comments / 0