Effective: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 90 expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through Thursday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO