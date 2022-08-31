Read full article on original website
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Anxiety & Depression in COPD Not Adequately Treated
Comorbid anxiety and depressive symptoms increase the risk of elevated morbidity, disability, and premature mortality in patients with COPD,” explains Abebaw M. Yohannes, PhD, MSc, FCCP, ATSF. “They are frequent causes of emergency care utilization and hospital admissions in this patient group. In addition, they exert significant burden, misery, social isolation, and impaired QOL on patients and their caregivers and contribute to poor treatment compliance, and heighten the dropout rate from a pulmonary rehabilitation program. Therefore, it is important to identify these comorbid symptoms and treat them adequately.”
Intralesional Injection of Steroids Improves Keloid Treatment Effectiveness
For a study, researchers sought to find that keloids are a chronic ailment that restricts movement, hurts, and makes you itchy. Intralesional corticosteroid injection was the primary line of treatment; however, even with repeated sessions, side effects can still occur. To contrast intralesional injection with the more conventional tunneling corticosteroid injection technique in terms of efficacy and safety. A retrospective examination of intralesional corticosteroid injections administered to keloid patients who underwent traditional tunneling procedures was done. The study included a total of 119 distinct keloid cases. Among 78 patients receiving 20 mg/mL triamcinolone, the tunneling group fared considerably better at 1 month in terms of the Observer Scar Assessment Scale (OSAS) and Investigators’ Global Assessment efficacy scores than the traditional group. At 6 months, the OSAS score of the tunneling group significantly outperformed that of the traditional group. In comparison to the conventional group, the tunneling group’s treatment intervals were substantially longer. The tunneling method group had fewer negative effects than the group using the standard method. This study emphasizes the benefits of the tunneling method over the traditional method in terms of therapeutic impact and negative effects during keloid therapy.
One-Leg Stand Is Useful Tool for Assessing Fall Risk in RA
Studies have shown that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a higher risk for falling than the general population, according to Sabine Wiegmann, PhDcandidate. The onset of RA, the severity of disease activity, medication side effects, and foot deformities can contribute to compromising postural control in a patient with RA, thereby increasing the risk for a fall.
Study of Digital Myxoid Pseudocysts Patients and Their Treatment Response
For a study, researchers sought to find that digital myxoid pseudocysts are the most frequent benign degenerative lesions of the nail unit Digital myxoid pseudocysts (DMPs). Properly evaluating DMP’s clinical, demographic, and therapeutic characteristics, as well as its recurrence rates and other contributing factors, there was still no consensus on first-line DMP therapy. All patients with a DMP diagnosis in the authors’ clinic between 2013 and 2020 were included. The various therapy choices were surgery excision (SE), drainage and compression (DC), simple drainage (SD), and no treatment. Responses and recurrence rates after various treatments were studied. There were 51 lesions total from 48 patients. About 7 lesions were left untreated, whereas 32 lesions were treated with SE, 11 with DC, and 1 with SD. After SE, the initial complete response rate was much higher than after DC. The recurrence rates of the 2 treatment approaches did not differ in a statistically meaningful way. The use of intra-articular methylene blue during SE did not appear to impact recurrence rates. For DMPs found on the proximal nail fold and distal interphalangeal joint, drainage and compression appear to be secure and reliable first-line therapeutic choices. As a backup therapy, SE was preferable.
Efficacy of Pembrolizumab Chemotherapy in Gastric Cancer and Tumor Mutational Burden
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of tumor mutational burden (TMB) status on the outcomes of first-line pembrolizumab treatment versus chemotherapy in KEYNOTE-062. They investigated the correlations between TMB (continuous variable; square root scale) assessed with FoundationOne CDx and clinical outcomes using logistic (ORR) and Cox proportional hazards (PFS, OS) regression models (objective response rate [ORR], progression-free survival [PFS], and overall survival [OS]). The clinical utility of TMB was assessed using the preset threshold of 10 mut/Mb. TMB data were available for 306 of 763 patients (40.1%; pembrolizumab, 107; pembrolizumab+chemotherapy, 100; chemotherapy, 99). TMB was significantly linked with clinical outcomes for patients receiving pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy (ORR, PFS, and OS; all P<0.05) but not for those receiving chemotherapy (all P>0.05). Overall, 16% of patients had TMB greater than or equal to 10 mut/Mb, and 44% of those patients had malignancies with notable microsatellite instability (MSI-H). Better clinical outcomes (ORR, PFS, and OS) were observed in patients treated with pembrolizumab (pembrolizumab monotherapy and pembrolizumab+chemotherapy) who had TMB greater than 10 mut/Mb. The therapeutic value of pembrolizumab (with or without chemotherapy) in comparison to chemotherapy by the TMB cutoff and the favorable correlation between clinical results with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab+chemotherapy and TMB as a continuous variable were attenuated. An exploratory analysis of KEYNOTE-062 suggests a connection between TMB and clinical efficacy with first-line pembrolizumab-based therapy in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer. The removal of MSI-H cancer patients did, however, reduce the therapeutic effectiveness of TMB.
Addiction to Opioids And Overdose After Surgery
For a study, researchers sought to ascertain the prevalence of “opioid never events” (ONEs), which are defined as the emergence of opioid dependence or overdose in a surgical patient who has never used opioids before and who is given them postoperatively and at-risk variables for ONEs. After surgery, patients who receive opioids run the risk of having life-threatening opioid-related side effects. Surgical patients at an academic medical center between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2018, followed by March 31, 2020, were selected through an electronic medical record review. The International Classification of Diseases, 9th/10th Revision (ICD-9/10) codes, and an analysis of electronic medical records were used to identify ONEs. A total of 35,335 surgical patients unfamiliar with opioids received perioperative opioid prescriptions. Around 3.47 years served as the median follow-up (range: 1.25–5.25 years). About 67/35,335 patients (0.19%) experienced ONEs. In 10,000 person-years of follow-up, the ONE rate was 5.6. Of the 67 ONE patients, 10 experienced an opioid overdose. The median time until ONE was 1.6 years, and the highest ONE rate was 1 to 2 years following surgery. Patients who received opioid prescriptions 90 to 180 or 90 to 360 days following surgery had the highest chance of acquiring ONEs, according to a multivariate analysis [hazard ratio (HR)=6.39, confidence interval (CI):3.72-10.973; HR=6.87, CI:4.24-11.12, respectively]. Patient age (HR=4.17, CI:2.50-6.96) and surgical specialty (HR=5.21, 2.65-0.23) were additional risk variables for ONEs. About 90 to 360 days following surgery, 45% of patients who developed ONEs had continued opioid use. Around 2 out of every 1,000 surgical patients who are opioid-naive who are prescribed an opioid and tracked for 5 years experience postoperative opioid dependence or overdose. Age of the patient, surgical technique, and opioid use are risk factors for the development of ONEs.
COVID-19 and Patient Preferences for Virtual Visits in Cutaneous Surgery
For a study, researchers sought to find that the COVID-19 outbreak is changing how telehealth services are used on an ongoing basis. Unfortunately, there weren’t many statistics on patient preferences for these surgical dermatologic procedures. To evaluate patient choices for telemedicine pre-and postoperative care in dermatologic surgery, a survey was completed by clients of a dermatology clinic connected to an academic institution. A total of 234 patients made up the participants. In-person preoperative consultations and postoperative visits were favored by 62.1% and 67.7% of respondents, respectively. The most often cited justification was a patient’s desire for physical contact with their surgeon. For every decade of age, the preference for in-person consultation and follow-up grew 1.26 times and 1.12 times, respectively. During their visit to the doctor’s office, 87% of patients reported feeling safe, and 41% indicated they had no fear of contracting COVID-19. The proportion of patients who preferred in-person pre- or postsurgical visits was the same regardless of sex, the presence of an immune-compromising condition, previous dermatologic surgery, level of worry for contracting COVID-19, or perceived level of office safety.
Efficacy of Anti-PD-1 Antibodies Plus Multikinase Inhibitors in Advanced Gastric Cancer Patients with or Without Liver Metastases
For a study, researchers sought to examine the combined efficacy results from a phase Ib regorafenib plus nivolumab (REGONIVO) study and a phase II lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab (LENPEM) trial in advanced gastric cancer (AGC) with or without liver metastases (REGONIVO plus LENPEM cohort). Additionally, they looked into the effectiveness of anti-PD-1 monotherapies (anti-PD-1 monotherapy cohort). Using multiplex IHC, the immune microenvironments of original gastric tumors and liver metastases were also contrasted. In the REGONIVO plus LENPEM cohort with a median follow-up of 14.0 months, the objective response rate (ORR), median progression-free survival (mPFS), and median overall survival (mOS) for patients with liver metastases were, respectively, 46%, 7.8 months, and 15.6 months, compared to 69%, 6.9 months, and 15.5 months for those without. At a median follow-up of 27.6 months in the anti-PD-1 monotherapy cohort, patients with liver metastases had ORR, mPFS, and mOS of 9%, 1.4 months, and 6.4 months, respectively, compared to those without, who had ORR, 2.3 months, and 9.0 months. Compared to primary gastric tumors, liver metastases had fewer CD8+ T cells and more immune-suppressive cells, such as tumor-associated macrophages and regulatory T cells. Despite a more immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in liver metastases, anti-PD-1 antibodies in combination with regorafenib or lenvatinib for AGC demonstrated a positive anticancer effect with a longer follow-up.
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Despite the benefits of bariatric surgery, findings suggest there continues to be serious concerns regarding postoperative complications. Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000 such procedures being performed in the United States each year. Published research has demonstrated markedly improved safety and outcomes after these operations when compared with other common general surgeries. However, with increasing demand for bariatric surgery, a growing number of patients may experience complications after these procedures.
Dr. MedLaw: ER Pain Medication And Consent For Procedure
Q: When we have a fracture patient in the ER we evaluate whether they will need surgery and then call the orthopedist, who does the actual consent for the procedure. Now we have a clipboard administrator telling us that we can’t give pain meds to the patient until they have signed the consent. It can take a while for Ortho to send someone and leaving a patient in pain seems insane to me. On the other hand, I don’t want to delay their surgery because another clipboarder then says that the consent is no good. What’s the right way to go on this?
