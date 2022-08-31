ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage Screened For China Film Group With Surprise Greeting From James Cameron

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Executives from China Film Group were recently treated to a screening of footage from Disney / 20th Century Studios Avatar: The Way Of Water , receiving a surprise greeting from filmmaker James Cameron in the process. China Daily reported the news which Deadline has confirmed.

Cameron beamed in with a video to say “thank you” in Mandarin and noted, “With the first Avatar , we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even further.”

China is a massive market for Avatar . The original film made over $200M there way back in 2010, and a 2021 reissue saw another $58M. This helped push the Na’vi past Avengers: Endgame to reclaim the crown of highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

After so much uncertainty over Hollywood releases in the PRC this past year, might this local teaser for China Film Group mean Avatar 2 is more likely to get a local date? There are still a few months to go before China would normally make an official decision.

The “exclusive” clip that was shown to members of the CFG team by local Disney reps was presented in the CINITY cinema system format of 3D, 4K and high-frame rate at the CINITY Lab in Beijing. CINITY is a high-end technology developed by China. At the CineEurope conference in Barcelona last June, laser powered solutions firm Cinionic teamed with CINITY to present four never-before-seen scenes of the film.

Avatar: The Way Of Water begins overseas rollout on December 14 this year and lands in North America on December 16.

The original is getting a remastered theatrical release in North America and some international markets in September.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Venice Festival: NatGeo Doc Films Acquires Worldwide Rights For ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to Bobi Wine: The People’s President, following its Venice Festival premiere. The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp and produced by double Oscar winner John Battsek, follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine as he uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for 35 years and changed the constitution to enable another five-year term. NatGeo Doc Films will roll out the film at global festivals throughout the rest of the year and release it in theaters in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Empire Of Light’ Telluride Review: Olivia Colman Is Incandescent In Sam Mendes’ Touching Ode To Movie Theatres

Like other filmmakers of recent years such as Alfonso Cuaron with Roma, Paulo Sorrentino with The Hand Of God, and Kenneth Branagh with Belfast, Sam Mendes is in a mood to explore his own memories of his formative years, but unlike those films, he doesn’t put his younger self at the center of the story, but he does put his own experience of seeing movies in theatres right up front. But make no mistake, this is decidedly not the lovingly sentimental Cinema Paradiso, but rather a film that is, at least in part, a valentine to moviegoing in a world of increasing tension and racial strife, a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Festival: ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser “Had To Learn To Move In Different Way” For Obese Role

Brendan Fraser says the role of dangerously obese teacher Charlie in the upcoming The Whale is “the biggest challenge” of his career. The Whale premiered this weekend at Venice Festival, and Fraser spoke today of the “great opportunity to step into the physical being of another man and tell the rich internal life story that he carries.” He said: “This presented the biggest challenge. Charlie is the most heroic man I have ever played because his superpower is to seek the good in others and bring that out in them. In that process, he’s on his journey of salvation.” The Whale is a psychological...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Night’ Producer Mammoth Pictures Launches Screenplay Competition, Winner Will Get Feature Produced

EXCLUSIVE: Mammoth Pictures has announced that it’s bringing back its Mammoth Pictures Screenplay Competition, for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Mammoth looks with its competition to discover and support emerging writers, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. The competition is unique in that the Grand Prize-winning screenwriter will have their screenplay developed, financed and produced as a feature-length film by Mammoth Pictures, with the screenwriter receiving a standard pay scale. Mammoth Pictures has partnered with Coverfly for the first time this season to accept submissions for the competition on their platform, which can be entered now. Mammoth’s new Head of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
James Cameron
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Ron Logan
Deadline

National Cinema Day Sizzle Reel Features ‘Avatar 2’, ‘Bros’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, ‘Woman King’ & More

National Cinema Day is underway with 3,000+ participating theaters (30,000 screens) offering $3 tickets, discounted concessions and a four and a half-minute preshow sizzle reel with peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony and Sony Pictures Classics, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros. Trailers include Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, Bros, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Don’t Worry Darling, Woman King and Black Adam among others. Deadline has the full list of what studios are previewing below: A24: Pearl Amazon Studios: Catherine Called Birdy; My Policeman Disney: Barbarian; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Avatar 2: The Way Of Water; See...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Earnie Shavers Dies: Boxing Great Known For Power Punching And Heavyweight Title Fights Was 78

Earnie Shavers, considered one of boxing’s hardest punchers during his long career, died Thursday at 78. No cause was revealed in reports. Shavers was best known for his work in the 1970s, although he was active from 1969 through 1995. Overall, he was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts in his career. He fought Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes for the heavyweight title, losing to Ali in a 15-round decision in 1977 at Madison Square Garden. It was a close decision and Ali needed a strong final round to pull out the victory. After the fight, Ali praised Shavers’ power. “Earnie hit me so...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Avatar 2#China Film Group#China Daily#Cinity#Cinionic
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Buzz Debut ‘Blue Jean’ Sells To The UK For Film Constellation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off multiple rave reviews last night, we can reveal that Altitude has secured UK and Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Georgia Oakley’s buzzy Venice, Toronto and London Film Festival-bound drama Blue Jean from London and Paris-based Film Constellation. Starring rising Brit actress Rosy McEwen (Vesper), the debut film will premiere tomorrow [Saturday September 3] in the Venice Days competition, before playing at Toronto and then getting its UK premiere at the London Film Festival where it will compete for the Sutherland Award for Directorial Debut. The feature is set against the backdrop of late 1980s England with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government...
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadcast Networks Pass On Carrying Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech — Update

UPDATE, 5 PM PT: Broadcast networks passed on carrying Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, as the president cast MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy. ABC ran Press Your Luck, CBS went with a Young Sheldon rerun and NBC with a Law & Order replay. CNN and MSNBC carried the address, as did news division streaming channels, but Fox News stuck with Tucker Carlson and his critique of the speech as it was happening. Biden, appearing against the backdrop of Independence Hall, argued that MAGA Republicans were embracing extremism “They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” Biden said. Earlier,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Léa Seydoux On Bond 26: “Who Knows? Maybe Madeleine Swann Will Be Back”

EXCLUSIVE: Léa Seydoux who played Dr. Madeleine Swann in the two most recent 007 films, Spectre and No Time to Die, posed a mischievous question about whether audiences will see the mother of James Bond’s daughter in the next instalment of the long-running film franchise. ”After all I’m not dead,” she teased to us during a Telluride encounter. “It was James who died, not Madeleine. So, who knows? Maybe I’ll be back.” “This is like fake news, right? But if we’re serious for a moment, Madeleine drives away with her daughter right at the end because James has saved them. There’ll be a new Bond because...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
Country
China
Deadline

‘Nope’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Discusses New Initiative For Diverse Talent, Producing ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ & Setting His Screenwriting Debut At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Kaluuya is “chilling” on acting following the release of Nope, his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele. “I like the films to come out and have nothing lined up,” he told Deadline. “You’re showing a new performance, a new way, a new space that you were in at that time, so you gotta let that get out there and spread.” The London native and Oscar winner has instead moved behind the camera, as a producer, with Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59% out in theaters this weekend. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Steve James’ ‘A Compassionate Spy’

Given the fragile state of world peace at the moment, it seems like a good time for the latest film from Hoop Dreams director Steve James, a piece of little-known history from the cold war that could potentially have devastating consequences today. Sadly, James’ Venice Film Festival out of competition title A Compassionate Spy just doesn’t deliver the drama and tension you might expect from the high-stakes story of a mild-mannered American scientist who passed sensitive nuclear secrets to the Russians out of a mixture of idealism and naivety. The subject is Harvard graduate Theodore “Ted” Hall, who, at 18, became...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice: Film Festival Execs Urge Support For Jafar Panahi, Motaz Atowab, Çiğdem Mater & Filmmakers Under Attack Around The World

A panel of international figures joined forces today at the Venice Festival to pledge their support for filmmakers suffering oppression, harassment and imprisonment around the world. Participants in the panel included the Director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera, Vanja Kalurdjercic (Croatia, Director of the Rotterdam International Film Festival), Sinem Sakaoglu (Turkey, director), Orwa Nyrabia (Director of the Amsterdam Documentary Film Festival), Mike Downey (President of the European Film Academy) and Kaveh Farnam (Iran, producer). Vania Kaludjercic gave the context for the founding two years ago of the International Coalition Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), arising out of a shared concern for independent storytellers whose lives and livelihoods at risk. In those two...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Wonder’ Telluride Review: Florence Pugh In Sebastian Lelio’s Gothic Netflix Drama

The Wonder is Gothic without the architecture. Set in rural central Ireland in the wake of the Great Famine of the mid-1800s, director Sebastian Lelio’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel methodically moves the chess pieces around in telling the tale of an 11-year-old girl who has locals mystified as to what God is intending by letting her survive for four months without eating. Atmospheric and intriguing up to a point, it nonetheless feels like much ado about a mildly curious situation that’s been milked for rather more than it’s worth.   Lending the material an added dimension at the outset, Leilo...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Beats Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert & Tim Robinson To Short-Form Emmy

James Corden may not have been nominated in the main late-night Emmy category but he can take some solace at beating some of his rivals in the short-form category. Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which airs on Apple TV+, picked up the award for Outstanding Short-Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series at the Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More It’s the show’s fifth win in a row. It beat Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Corrections, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, The Randy Rainbow Show and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Review: Isabelle Huppert In Jean-Paul Salomé’s ‘The Sitting Duck’

Maureen Kearney’s story is unbelievable. It is a story of unbelief, in fact — of denial, cover-ups, corruption and injustice directed at a small woman who was just doing her job. She’s played with an electric stillness by the great Isabelle Huppert in Jean-Paul Salome’s Venice Film Festival Horizons title The Sitting Duck (La Syndicaliste). There are still plenty of people who openly doubt her story, including people on her own side of politics. Perhaps it would be easier all round if it weren’t true. Kearney was a union officer working within the partly French government-owned energy company Areva, which included...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Hathaway: Don’t Say ‘Armageddon Time’s James Gray Is Tough On His Actors. Instead, Say He’s A Dream Director If You’re A Tough Actor

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway praised James Gray for not being a “kid-glove” director. The filmmaker directed the Oscar-winning star in his autobiographical film Armageddon Time, which is receiving its North American premiere Friday at the Telluride Film Festival. Hathaway plays Esther Graff, mother of increasingly wayward son Paul (Banks Repeta), who has become pals with Black schoolmate Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb. Set in Queens, New York in 1980 against a backdrop of racial tension and economic inequality, Esther’s exasperated while wanting to do what’s best for her son. Hathaway noted that Gray “can see his own life through very clear, unsentimental, but empathetic eyes.” She said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dogwoof Boards Sales On Greg LeMond Documentary ‘The Last Rider’ From MRC

EXCLUSIVE: London-based Dogwoof has boarded world sales, excluding North America, on The Last Rider, the latest documentary from MRC Non-Fiction and filmmaker Alex Holmes on the story of cyclist Greg LeMond. The deal was negotiated between Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas and Amit Dey, MRC’s Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction. This is the second Alex Holmes film Dogwoof has represented, following 2019’s Maiden. The Last Rider will make its World Premiere at Telluride this weekend. Dogwoof will present the film to buyers ahead of TIFF. The doc follows the story of Greg LeMond, who came back from the brink of death after a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

118K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy