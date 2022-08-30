ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

BoardingArea

Wow, It’s back! A dozen Amex Transfer Bonuses just announced

Economy
Personal Finance
Credit Cards
Credits & Loans
Instagram
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
TRAVEL
CNET

Best 1-year CD Rates for September 2022

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a type of savings account offered by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions such as investment firms. CDs offer a fixed interest rate that will generally be higher than national average annual percentage yield (APY) for a savings account, currently at 0.13% according to CNET's sister site, Bankrate. As of September, there are banks offering APYs as high as 2.90% for a 1-year CD.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Vice

Credit Karma Hurt People’s Credit Scores Using Dark Patterns, FTC Alleges

The Federal Trade Commission is accusing a company of tricking users into signing up for credit cards with so-called dark patterns. Credit Karma, which offers people a free way to check their credit scores, told people that they had “90% odds” and had been “pre-approved” for credit cards that they actually did not qualify to receive, the Federal Trade Commission says in a new complaint. The federal agency alleges that between February 2018 and April 2021, almost one-third of people who were told they would qualify did not, causing them to “unnecessarily” receive a hard inquiry on their credit reports that often hurt their scores.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023

A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance

There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
ECONOMY

