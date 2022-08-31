Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
Showers and storms return for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain batches will continue to move through the area on Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into Labor Day Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated to scattered rain and storms are likely this weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Those on and off rain and storms continue for the new week as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re adding a few storms back into the mix for Friday and through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience. The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies announced the beginning of a $40 million expansion project that will add 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor park. The project is the largest in the resort’s history and will include the building of a new water coaster. Switchback Mountain...
Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
Catch your Vols and Labor Day forecast right here!
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. State Universities Advised to table LGBTQIA Protections under Title IX. Updated: 5 hours...
Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. “I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t make it to the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show to see the Budweiser Clydesdales? You will have another opportunity to see the famous horses!. In honor of National Preparedness Month, the parent company of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is hosting its second annual “Prepare For Your Pets” campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kroger, located at 234 East Emory Road.
LIVE THREAD | Vols defeat Cardinals 59-10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is opening a season on a Thursday night for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in its existence. The Vols are 3-0 in those previous matchups. UT beat Bowling Green last season, 38-6. QB Hendon Hooker and senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman return this season to form one of the quarterback-receiver duos in the nation. The two have connected for at least one touchdown in three straight games and 10 games overall.
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane from McGhee Tyson crashes in Texas, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane, which departed from Knoxville, crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, Texas, according to officials. The pilot died in the crash and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, according to the preliminary report from the FAA.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the...
Nearly $600M lithium plant to come to Etowah, create more than 100 jobs
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $582 million lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility will be coming to Etowah, according to an announcement by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials. Approximately 117 new jobs will be part of the...
