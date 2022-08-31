ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
FOXBusiness

IRS admits it exposed confidential information of 120,000 taxpayers online

The Internal Revenue Service accidentally published confidential information involving about 120,000 taxpayers on its website before discovering the mistake and removing the data, officials said Friday. The data shared came from Form 990-T, a business tax return document used by tax-exempt entities, including individual retirement accounts, to report and pay...
FOXBusiness

Fed Chair Powell says inflation fight could create heavy burden for Americans

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current inflation challenges at the latest Jackson Hole conference last week, saying that bringing down inflation could create a heavy burden for American families. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, increased by 8.5% annually in July, according to the Bureau...
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation

U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
FOXBusiness

Credit Suisse looking at cutting around 5,000 jobs

Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The scale of the potential job cuts underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse and new chief...
FOXBusiness

FTC appeals ruling in case challenging Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL

ILMN ILLUMINA INC. 196.07 -4.55 -2.27%. The notice of appeal, published on the FTC website, comes a day after an administrative law judge ruled in the DNA sequencing firm's favor. Illumina said Thursday that the judge "rejected the FTC's position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests."
FOXBusiness

KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider

KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider. The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients. The hack took place on...
FOXBusiness

CVS takes lead in talks to acquire Signify Health: report

CVS Health Corp. has reportedly taken the lead in the battle among heavyweights for the home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc. CVS is said to be in advanced talks with a bid of around $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. Signify is a provider of technology and services for home health. The...
The Associated Press

High-Dose Naloxone Product Giving People Hope to Help Combat Growing Opioid Overdose Trend

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCLinjection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose, is helping bring attention to the growing opioid epidemic in the United States, and why “Every Moment Matters” when it comes to treating an overdose. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005683/en/ ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL injection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose (Photo: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness

‘Fixing’ the federal student loan system: What's the plan?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. The...
FOXBusiness

FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase

The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
Vice

Here Is the Manual for the Mass Surveillance Tool Cops Use to Track Phones

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Local police departments across the U.S. have been purchasing a tool that allows them to track individual devices without a warrant based on data harvested from ordinary smartphone apps installed on peoples’ phones, according to investigations by activist organization the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and the Associated Press.
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces student loan income-driven repayment plan changes

When President Joe Biden announced his administration's widespread student loan forgiveness plan last week, he also announced new proposed changes to other loan forgiveness programs, including income-driven repayment plans. The Department of Education's proposed rule would significantly reduce the monthly payment for many low- and middle-income borrowers. It would cut...
