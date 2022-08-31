Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. is ‘purposefully’ trying to ‘deceive’ Americans: Florida AG Ashley Moody
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody slammed the Biden administration for their persistent mishandling of the border crisis, arguing that the White House has a "game plan" to continuously "deceive" the American public on its grim reality. ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY: You know,...
The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness
As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
Both Sides Are Getting the Fentanyl Crisis Wrong—and Endangering Our Kids | Opinion
What we need is to address the childhood mental health crisis. Until we do, the cartels are going to continue to win, and we'll be going to funerals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Bayer agrees to pay $40 million to settle whistleblower claims over 3 prescription drugs
Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a...
FOXBusiness
COVID at-home tests: White House reports surge in demand as federal distribution stops
The White House said Thursday that requests for at-home COVID-19 tests have increased. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is "going to do everything we can to get people their tests." However, this comes as the federal program offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S....
FOXBusiness
IRS admits it exposed confidential information of 120,000 taxpayers online
The Internal Revenue Service accidentally published confidential information involving about 120,000 taxpayers on its website before discovering the mistake and removing the data, officials said Friday. The data shared came from Form 990-T, a business tax return document used by tax-exempt entities, including individual retirement accounts, to report and pay...
FOXBusiness
Paul Pelosi dodged an extra 20% loss selling Nvidia stock in July before August US restrictions
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dodged an extra 20% loss by selling his Nvidia stock in July before the U.S. placed restrictions on the company in August, according to documents. According to congressional stock trade records, Pelosi’s husband unloaded 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Fed Chair Powell says inflation fight could create heavy burden for Americans
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current inflation challenges at the latest Jackson Hole conference last week, saying that bringing down inflation could create a heavy burden for American families. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, increased by 8.5% annually in July, according to the Bureau...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation
U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
FOXBusiness
Credit Suisse looking at cutting around 5,000 jobs
Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The scale of the potential job cuts underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse and new chief...
FOXBusiness
FTC appeals ruling in case challenging Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL
ILMN ILLUMINA INC. 196.07 -4.55 -2.27%. The notice of appeal, published on the FTC website, comes a day after an administrative law judge ruled in the DNA sequencing firm's favor. Illumina said Thursday that the judge "rejected the FTC's position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests."
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider
KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider. The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients. The hack took place on...
FOXBusiness
CVS takes lead in talks to acquire Signify Health: report
CVS Health Corp. has reportedly taken the lead in the battle among heavyweights for the home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc. CVS is said to be in advanced talks with a bid of around $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. Signify is a provider of technology and services for home health. The...
High-Dose Naloxone Product Giving People Hope to Help Combat Growing Opioid Overdose Trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCLinjection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose, is helping bring attention to the growing opioid epidemic in the United States, and why “Every Moment Matters” when it comes to treating an overdose. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005683/en/ ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL injection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose (Photo: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
‘Fixing’ the federal student loan system: What's the plan?
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase
The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
Here Is the Manual for the Mass Surveillance Tool Cops Use to Track Phones
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Local police departments across the U.S. have been purchasing a tool that allows them to track individual devices without a warrant based on data harvested from ordinary smartphone apps installed on peoples’ phones, according to investigations by activist organization the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and the Associated Press.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration announces student loan income-driven repayment plan changes
When President Joe Biden announced his administration's widespread student loan forgiveness plan last week, he also announced new proposed changes to other loan forgiveness programs, including income-driven repayment plans. The Department of Education's proposed rule would significantly reduce the monthly payment for many low- and middle-income borrowers. It would cut...
FOXBusiness
EU hits US for Inflation Reduction Act electric vehicle tax credit requiring final assembly in North America
The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden last month includes a $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicle purchases, but only if the final assembly is completed in North America and at least 40% of the metals are mined on the continent. Those provisions could discriminate...
Comments / 2