What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
CNET
The Universe's Huge Ice Planets Could Be Dripping With Dazzling Diamond Rain
Materials experiments on Earth indicate an abundance of diamonds literally raining down on icy giant planets like Neptune and Uranus and may even point toward a new way to produce tiny nanodiamonds for use on our own planet. Earlier research has suggested that actual diamonds may be present in rain...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Unexplained 'Drone Swarm' Caught On Camera Over U.S. Navy's Most Advanced Ship
The footage has not yet been explained. At least, not publicly.
First-Ever 8K Titanic Footage Reveals Stunning New Details Of Decaying Shipwreck
The new video shows off the wreck like never before.
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
Digital Trends
Astronaut’s video offers rare fish-eye view from the ISS
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a rarely seen view from the orbiting outpost that shows our planet from horizon to horizon. The video, captured by Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, was made possible by recording Earth through a fish-eye lens. Covering a distance of about 4,300 miles, the video (below) starts just south of Ireland before passing over France, the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia and Sicily, the Nile, and the Red Sea before reaching the Horn of Africa.
Thrillist
Newest NASA Images Show the Phantom Galaxy in Stunning Detail
Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, NASA has been busy taking snapshots of, well, galaxies that are far, far away. So, queue up the Interstellar theme and feast your eyes on the latest celestial delights courtesy of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes. The latest pictures are of the...
Juno's striking new image of Jupiter reveal the planet's true swirling colors
Juno's latest image of Jupiter is some definite eye candy. Swirls of turquoise, milky white, deep ochre, and dark blue cover the planet's surface in a mesmerizing manner. Now, we can all stare into space with a new-found appreciation for our solar system's largest planet. The raw image was captured...
Watch a gargantuan fireball tumble over New York in the dead of night
On Sunday (Aug. 28) a fireball streaked across the sky over the northeastern United States, amazing hundreds of stargazers as the hurtling ball of flame briefly lit up the night. At least 120 witnesses reported the fireball to the American Meteor Society (AMS), a nonprofit organization that collects reports of...
Phys.org
Why do galaxies stop making stars? A huge collision in space provides new clues
Six billion years ago, two galaxies were colliding, their combined forces hurling a stream of gas hundreds of thousands of light years away. Reported this week by a team including Pitt astronomers, that unusual feature provides a new possible explanation for why galaxies stop forming stars. "One of the biggest...
Stunningly perfect 'Einstein ring' captured by James Webb Space Telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has snapped a perfect shot of an "Einstein ring." The stunning halo is the result of light from a distant galaxy passing through warped space-time surrounding another galaxy aligned between the distant light source and Earth. The new image, which was created by a Reddit-based astronomy enthusiast, is one of the best examples of the trippy astronomical phenomenon ever captured.
Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning photo of a galaxy with a strange shape
A new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a dwarf irregular galaxy called NGC 1156, which boasts a unique structure unlike most other galaxies.
TechCrunch
NASA orders five more astronaut transportation flights from SpaceX for $1.4 billion
The new contract — for the Crew-10, Crew-11, Crew-12, Crew-13 and Crew-14 missions — is valued at $1.4 billion. It brings the total contract value for all 14 transportation missions, part of the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) program, to $4.9 billion. The funds include use of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to transport up to four astronauts, the Falcon 9 rocket for launch and all other return and recovery operations. NASA announced its intention to order the additional missions in June.
Artemis launch delays mean Moon probes’ batteries are dying
The delay of the Artemis 1 launch is jeopardising another mission that is piggybacking on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.A secondary payload of 10 shoebox-sized satellites, called CubeSats, have been stuck within the SLS for more than a year due to numerous delays. The operators are now worrying that the batteries onboard the CubeSats will be so drained that they will have insufficient power to complete their missions.The batteries are essential for unfolding solar panels, which are then used as a long-term power source for the tiny satellites.The CubeSats include deep space radiation monitors and probes for the Moon...
Weather looks good for Artemis 1 moon rocket's 2nd launch try, NASA says
NASA says the weather is looking good for the second attempt to launch its giant Artemis 1 SLS moon rocket and Orion spacecraft.
Phys.org
First exoplanet image from James Webb Space Telescope revealed
Astronomers from the University of Exeter have led the effort to capture the first-ever direct image of an exoplanet using the pioneering James Webb Space Telescope. The remarkable image shows the gas giant HIP65426b, about five to 10 times the mass of Jupiter and formed 15–20 million years ago.
