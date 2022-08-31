Former Met Jake Reed closes out ex-teammates: ‘emotional moment’

Jake Reed let out a primal scream through the rain as soon as he flipped the ball to first base. A few minutes later, he got choked up in an interview.

Tuesday night was emotional for the former Met, registering the save — the first of his career — to close out the Dodgers’ 4-3 win at Citi Field to open a three-games series between the two best teams in the National League.

Jake Reed lets out a scream after recording a save against his former teammates in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Robert Sabo

“It’s just crazy. I was with the Dodgers last year, got [designated for assignment] and got to the Mets at some point, faced the Dodgers here at Citi Field. Got [designated for assignment] by the Mets and got back to the Dodgers [this year], and now we’re playing the Mets at Citi Field again,” said Reed, who allowed eight earned runs in 6 ¹/₃ innings for the Mets earlier this season. “I always say, getting the last out of a game, no matter what the score is, that’s one of the best feelings in the world. To do it here in front of all of these fans in this atmosphere, it was a very emotional moment.”

Reed, a sidearming right-hander activated prior to the game, was aware he would likely be used late, as one of just four Dodgers relievers who were available. He didn’t know it would come in a one-run game in the ninth inning. Manager Dave Roberts said he went to Reed in case extra innings were needed since the righty could give him length.

“He was going to finish the game however [long] it went,” Roberts said.

The frame didn’t start out well for him. He allowed a leadoff single to Eduardo Escobar and went to a full count against pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach. But Vogelbach chased a 3-2 pitch out of the strike zone, and grounded into a 4-4-3 double play. Reed then closed out the victory by getting Brandon Nimmo on a comebacker.

The 18th appearance of his big-league career was by far his best, and most memorable.

“Pretty cool moment,” he said. “[Roberts] came up to me and said nobody will be able to take that away from you. It’s true. Just thankful to get an opportunity in that situation.”