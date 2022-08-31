Effective: 2022-09-04 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 4 to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Shoop Park Beach in Racine Parkway Beach in Racine North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO