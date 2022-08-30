ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends

Labor Day laptop deals

Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is already here, and with it come Labor Day laptop sales. This year, some of the best laptop deals are happening at Best Buy, Dell, and HP, just to name a few. These Labor Day laptop deals are some of the most exciting of the season, so keep reading to find out which models are our top picks at some seriously awesome prices.
Digital Trends

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Digital Trends

Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
knowtechie.com

This mini PC with Windows 11 is down from its usual $270 to $189

If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from Kamrui. For a limited time, you can grab this mini PC for just $189 with promo code 6SOOLB2J. It typically sells for $270. This mini PC has everything you’re looking...
laptopmag.com

Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet

This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
CNET

iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Apple Insider

Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
