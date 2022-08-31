Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Doge gain; Celsius token jumps amid refund reports
Bitcoin edged above the US$20,000 mark, the price it fluctuated around all week, while Ether rose more than 3% in late afternoon trading in Asia on Friday. Cardano, Dogecoin and Solana all added more than 2%. Celsius rallied over 34% in the past 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 1.14%...
forkast.news
Binance says it complies with regulators following US anti-money laundering probe report
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it has worked with regulatory agencies from around the world to address outstanding compliance questions, following a Reuters report that U.S. federal prosecutors asked the exchange to offer internal records involving founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao for anti-money laundering checks in late 2020.
forkast.news
Bitcoin fluctuates, Ether gains, MATIC jumps on Robinhood inclusion
Bitcoin was fluctuating around US$20,000, while Ether was among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization in early Friday morning trading in Asia. Most other tokens on the list were little changed, though Cardano rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.4% in the past 24 hours to...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
forkast.news
Thailand mandates warnings on crypto ads
Cryptocurrency advertisements in Thailand must indicate potential risks of investing in the nascent asset class, the nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Thursday. Fast facts. Crypto businesses in the Southeast Asian nation must report all details of advertisements and related spendings, including collaborations with...
forkast.news
CFTC, SEC seek input on hedge fund crypto reporting rules
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly sought public comments to amend crypto rules for large hedge funds advisers. Fast facts. The CFTC and SEC are jointly proposing to amend the rules of Form PF, which is a confidential reporting form for...
forkast.news
Bitcoin gains as US unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, indicates inflation slowing
Bitcoin gained almost 2% on Friday evening in Asia after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate in August rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in July. The figures suggest the U.S. economy is slowing, which may influence the Federal Reserve when it meets this month to decide on raising interest rates.
forkast.news
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. Fast facts. In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading...
forkast.news
Chinese central bank should issue RMB stablecoin for metaverse: academic
China should issue a digital yuan-collateral stablecoin to establish an on-chain payment system for China’s metaverse, as the infrastructure developed by China itself is the key to ensuring national security, said influential academic Zhang Ping of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an institution providing policy consultation to the Chinese State Council.
forkast.news
Do I really need another picture of an ape? NFT market slumps in August
The number of unique non-fungible token (NFT) buyers in August fell below 500,000 for the first time in a year and extended the drop in purchasers to four consecutive months, according to NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam. Due to an increase in Ethereum prices in early August, total sales rose to...
forkast.news
Crypto lender Celsius to return US$50 mln to locked out users
Celsius Network Ltd., which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has filed a motion to return around US$50 million worth of tokens to a portion of holders as these funds are not part of the bankruptcy estate, unlike funds from Earn and Borrow clients. The hearing on the filing will take place on Oct. 6.
forkast.news
Hong Kong hosts Digital Asset Series seminars for mass literacy
Hong Kong is hosting the Digital Asset Series (DAS) educational seminars, which started in August to continue into November this year. The free educational seminars will be delivered by industry experts, legal professionals, regulators and scholars from the finance-technology (fintech) sector, according to a press release. The initiative intends to...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
