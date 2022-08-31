ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii one step closer to possibly operating seagliders

By Elizabeth Ufi
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company REGENT is now one step closer to commercial operation with its seagliders.

According to REGENT, they reached a major design approval milestone that clears the path to begin commercial seaglider operations in locations throughout the world — possibly starting with Hawaii.

The approval establishes the seaglider as a wing-in-ground effect (WIG) maritime vessel. This refers to a vehicle that is able to travel above water through airflow created by the vehicle’s wings and the surface of the ocean.

The company’s next step is already underway which is the design appraisal process — a series of technical studies.

It already has a backlog of $7 billion in provisional orders for seagliders from operators including Mokulele Airlines.

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
