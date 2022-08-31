ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant: Washington football opens season with decisive win over Kent State

The Washington football team started off its 2022 season with little trouble Saturday night, ending the game 45-20. With junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm of the offense, the Huskies (1-0) faced a couple hiccups, but mostly flew through out of danger of losing their lead. The Golden Flashes (0-1) never got much footing against a cohesive effort by the Huskies and new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
