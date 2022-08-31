ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
violetskyadventures.com

Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge

Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Luxury Lakeside Family Cottage on Geneva Lake

This lovely custom home in Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin is a luxurious waterfront property in a tranquil setting. Designed by Lake Geneva Architects, the home features a dreamy design and meticulous craftsmanship.

