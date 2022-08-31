OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It is expected to be a busy weekend for outdoor fun, and that includes hitting the trails on ATVs and UTVs. But it can also be deadly. So far this season, 11 people have died in ATV-related crashes. Forty-seven people died in all of last season.

OCONTO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO