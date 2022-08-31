Read full article on original website
Green Bay Crash Ties Up Busy Intersection, Knocks Out Power To The Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side had to deal with power outages Saturday. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
Be Safe On The ATV/UTV Trails
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It is expected to be a busy weekend for outdoor fun, and that includes hitting the trails on ATVs and UTVs. But it can also be deadly. So far this season, 11 people have died in ATV-related crashes. Forty-seven people died in all of last season.
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
Special Honor Flights Planned Out Of Green Bay, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin’s three major league sports joining forces to provide what they promise will be an unforgettable experience for veterans. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will host a Stars and Stripes Flight of Champions honor flights on October 8th. Honor flights...
Police Look For Suspect In Business Burglary
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man...
Manitowoc Business Celebrates Growth
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc foundry is creating 80 jobs with its upcoming $20 million expansion. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry announced their largest expansion Thursday with the groundbreaking of a 55,000 square-foot addition. WAF produces aluminum and copper-based alloy castings for a variety of industries. The expansion is intended...
