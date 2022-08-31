Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Police Look For Suspect In Business Burglary
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man...
94.3 Jack FM
Technology Helps Nab A Green Bay Murder Suspect
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay murder suspect is behind bars, and police say new license plate reading cameras helped make the arrest. the cameras were installed this summer on a trial basis. If helping track down a murder suspect isn’t enough, one of Green Bay’s police...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Sentenced For Killing His Grandparents
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, received two life sentences. He will be eligible for parole after 40 years. Last year, he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and...
94.3 Jack FM
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Crash Ties Up Busy Intersection, Knocks Out Power To The Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side had to deal with power outages Saturday. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
94.3 Jack FM
Special Honor Flights Planned Out Of Green Bay, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin’s three major league sports joining forces to provide what they promise will be an unforgettable experience for veterans. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will host a Stars and Stripes Flight of Champions honor flights on October 8th. Honor flights...
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Business Celebrates Growth
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc foundry is creating 80 jobs with its upcoming $20 million expansion. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry announced their largest expansion Thursday with the groundbreaking of a 55,000 square-foot addition. WAF produces aluminum and copper-based alloy castings for a variety of industries. The expansion is intended...
