Kilbreath: On saturday night, UW football was fun again

Husky Stadium didn’t reach its attendance capacity Saturday night. Far from it. Many students are still off campus for a few more weeks, it’s Labor Day weekend, and, well, Kent State is Kent State. Yet, in the third quarter, when Kent State was flagged for a delay of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

What goals do UW’s coaches have for the season opener?

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”. The late hall of fame coach Vince Lombardi had a point, but that doesn’t mean that the eye test is irrelevant. A week one win for Washington football on a last second field goal will spread quite a different sentiment than a 41-10 thrashing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Washington volleyball never concedes lead in three-set victory

Saturday afternoon in Boulder, CO, the Washington volleyball team made it look easy. So easy, in fact, that UW never trailed a single set, and comfortably held down a 3-0 set win over Iowa at a neutral site. The first set was a wire-to-wire victory for the Huskies (2-1), as...
BOULDER, CO
The Daily

Huskies remain undefeated at home after electric win versus Texas Tech

In the most evenly-matched game of the 2022 season thus far, the Washington women’s soccer team escaped trouble behind a late goal versus Texas Tech. Still undefeated at home, UW has shown the resilience necessary to win big not only in the easier games, but also versus tougher opponents.
SEATTLE, WA

