Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA
Shadyside, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes

The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

