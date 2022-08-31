Read full article on original website
Man Shot Overnight in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – the Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the Nova...
Woman Shot and Killed in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, PA – A woman was shot and killed Friday night in Duquesne, according to...
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Shooting Death in East Hills
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police are investigating a murder in the East Hills section of the...
Man Found Shot Dead in Pittsburgh Apartment
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh police officers discovered the body of a man found shot dead...
Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting
Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound after reported shooting in Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — A man is recovering in a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh. Police were dispatched to the area around 100 S. Commons at about 10:15 p.m. Officers said they were notified that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm after they arrived at the scene.
Man facing charges in connection to another man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot along the riverwalk near the Rachel Carson Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said they were in the area of 9th Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard around noon when they found the man who had been shot in the leg.
Police: Man shot, killed by Pittsburgh officer during search for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — A search for a missing woman took a deadly turn when a man was shot and killed after police said he confronted Pittsburgh police officers with a gun Thursday night. Pittsburgh police responded to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood around 8:58 p.m....
Search for Missing Pittsburgh Woman Turns Deadly As Cops Shoot Man With Gun
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police Department officers investigating a missing person case ended up shooting...
Suspect charged with shooting man in the leg on Downtown side of Rachel Carson Bridge
Pittsburgh police have taken into custody a man accused of shooting another man in the leg midday Friday in the city. Dremajjae Reddix, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Court documents did not list a hometown for him.
New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes
The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
Police Investigating Case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, PA – Police are investigating a possible case of shaken baby syndrome after a...
Charges filed after 29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman faces a homicide charges after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was...
Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching for another suspect
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...
Police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car in Duquesne
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
16-year-old boy shot in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times at home in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the incident came in at 7:08 p.m. Pittsburgh police said the victim was shot multiple times in the arm and groin area. He...
At least 3 people hurt in New Kensington car crash
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — At least three people were hurt in a car crash in New Kensington. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on Route 366 around 3:45 a.m. At least three people were injured in the accident, according to officials. There’s no word on the victims’...
Police arrest 2 after seizing $22K in meth at New Kensington home
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
