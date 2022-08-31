BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO