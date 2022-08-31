Read full article on original website
Strong-Armed Robbery Reported in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – play some Greenbelt City are investigating a strong-arm robbery that took...
WTOP
Frederick Co. deputies arrest, charge man who shot fireworks at people
A man who fled police early Saturday morning after shooting fireworks at a crowd of people and a home in Frederick County, Maryland, is facing over a dozen charges, deputies say. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were originally dispatched for a hit-and-run crash and possible armed...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Mervo student, victim identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 17-year-old suspect who allegedly killed a Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student Friday is now charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail, according to police. Police say, the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden. At about 2:54 p.m., on September 2,...
Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Shooter Arrested in August Baltimore Murder Case
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have identified and arrested the man who shot and...
17-Year-Old Charged With Murder of Baltimore High School Student
BALTIMORE, MD – School is back in session in Baltimore but that hasn’t slowed the...
californiaexaminer.net
Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot
According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill that killed 14-year-old
Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.
Night Of Terror Leads To Host Of Charges For Fireworks-Wielding Emmitsburg Man: Sheriff
A Maryland man did his best Terminator impression to avoid being arrested after allegedly shooting illegal fireworks at people and homes in Frederick County, the sheriff's office announced. Police had to go through extreme measures to apprehend Emmitsburg resident Aaron Dove, 43, who is facing a slew of charges following...
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
55-Year-Old Carjacked, Assaulted in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to...
Police Investigating Assault at Annapolis Whole Foods Market by Knife-Wielding Worker
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A knife-wielding worker has been arrested and charged after an incident that...
Man Shot Sitting Outside Chesapeake Glen Apartments
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A man was reportedly shot while sitting outside a building at...
Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie was robbed at knifepoint on Tuesday...
wfmd.com
Frederick Woman Sentenced For Murder Of Elderly Resident
She was the victim’s caregiver. (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A caregiver has been sentenced for the murder of an elderly Frederick woman. In Circuit Court on Friday morning, Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years...
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man charged for possessing coyote, man charged with poaching at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged a Baltimore County man for possessing a coyote and charged another man with poaching fish in Gunpowder Falls State Park. Authorities say a Baltimore County man was charged for possessing a coyote that was brought from Pennsylvania into Maryland. In early July,...
Glen Burnie Man Carjacked While Getting into Vehicle
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers were called...
