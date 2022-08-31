ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Mervo student, victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 17-year-old suspect who allegedly killed a Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student Friday is now charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail, according to police. Police say, the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden. At about 2:54 p.m., on September 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick Woman Sentenced For Murder Of Elderly Resident

She was the victim’s caregiver. (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A caregiver has been sentenced for the murder of an elderly Frederick woman. In Circuit Court on Friday morning, Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years...
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

