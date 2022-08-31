ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland shooting at a 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A shooting inside a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland has left one person dead and three others injured, police said. The Prince George’s County Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found four victims. Each victim was transported to local hospitals where one was pronounced...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the crimes took place Saturday night on Hungerford Drive. Around 9:55 p.m., members of the Rockville City Police […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police

Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
LARGO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman At Large After Possible Abduction At Baltimore Mall: Police

Police in Baltimore are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman wanted for a possible abduction. An alert was issued by the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District as they investigate an incident that happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Mondawmin Mall on Liberty Heights Avenue.
