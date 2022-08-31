Did anybody else notice how they constantly mentioned in this article that the suspects were all Asian males ....would they have said the same thing about the suspects if they were all Black??... No, they wouldn't ...that's why we all know when they don't mention the race of the suspects we instantly know they were the peaceful and Noble Black man?
I'm really starting to believe that it is a requirement to have at least one grammatical error in your article in order for it to be published on "News Break."
Philadelphians be like "Anyone want to go out for a dinner and a shooting?"
Related
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Crime Fighters: Who killed Lameer Boyd?
3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police in Upper Dublin investigating an overnight shooting
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
One Shot in Drive-by Shooting in Philadelphia
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
Suspect Charged for June Stabbing in Atlantic City
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
First homicides, now shoplifting plague Philadelphia thanks to radical DA
Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony
Shore News Network
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 31