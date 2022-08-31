ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Frostburg, MD
Cumberland, MD
Cumberland, MD
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

PIKESVILLE, Md. – As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired drivers than on a typical weekend, Maryland State troopers from Cumberland to Ocean City will be ready.
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
echo-pilot.com

West Virginia man offers mental-health plea in Smithsburg mass shooting

The West Virginia man charged with shooting and killing three coworkers at a Maryland machine shop and wounding a fourth before shooting at police and wounding a state trooper is pleading not criminally responsible for either incident for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville,...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WTAJ

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman busted with $80k worth of drugs during traffic stop

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from California is behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday in Stoneycreek Township revealed $80,000 worth of drugs hidden in her car. On Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina was driving west on I-76 in a black Nissan Sentra with a North Dakota […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

