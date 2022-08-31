Read full article on original website
Cumberland Police Blotter: Seven Arrested for Trespassing
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland announced the arrest of seven people for trespassing in...
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
Cumberland Man Charged for Failing to Appear on False Imprisonment Charge
CUMBERLAND, MD – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Cumberland Police Department served an arrest...
Boothwyn Man Charged for Trespassing After Climbing onto CSX Trains
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Pennsylvania man was charged for trespassing after climbing on top of...
Man Facing Drug Charge as Result of Disturbance Call in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man is now facing a drug charge after being stopped...
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
Man pleads not criminally responsible in 3 deaths at Maryland workplace
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend
PIKESVILLE, Md. – As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired drivers than on a typical weekend, Maryland State troopers from Cumberland to Ocean City will be ready.
Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
wfmd.com
Two Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges After Traffic Stop In Frederick County
One man faces 13 charges and is a convicted felon. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A car was pulled over for speeding in Frederick County, and two people went to jail for gun and drug offenses. At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle on...
Man high on hallucinogens led police on chase in stolen car, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday. On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under […]
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
echo-pilot.com
West Virginia man offers mental-health plea in Smithsburg mass shooting
The West Virginia man charged with shooting and killing three coworkers at a Maryland machine shop and wounding a fourth before shooting at police and wounding a state trooper is pleading not criminally responsible for either incident for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville,...
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
Woman busted with $80k worth of drugs during traffic stop
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from California is behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday in Stoneycreek Township revealed $80,000 worth of drugs hidden in her car. On Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jackeline Lizeth Mejia Molina was driving west on I-76 in a black Nissan Sentra with a North Dakota […]
State police locate missing Cambria County teenager
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 15-year-old girl from Cambria County.Jessie Bailey, who police said was last seen with Jabree Battle in Lower Yoder Township, has been located and is safe.
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
