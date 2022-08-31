PIKESVILLE, Md. – As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired drivers than on a typical weekend, Maryland State troopers from Cumberland to Ocean City will be ready.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO