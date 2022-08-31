Read full article on original website
Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
Police Investigating Another Groping Incident at NYC Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating another subway station...
Child Luring Attempt Reported in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NJ – the Manchester Police Department is investigating a possible luring attempt that took...
Newark Police Seeking to Identify Car Burglary Suspects
NEWARK, NJ (PSA Press Release) – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the...
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
COLTS NECK, NJ – One police officer was injured after a BMW with someone from...
Two Arrested in Stafford Drug Bust
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township Police Department announced the arrest of two suspected drug...
Attorney General Investigating Police Involved Fatal Shooting in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, NJ – State officials are investigating a September 3rd fatal shooting by a police...
Three Charged for Burglary After Foot Pursuit
CRANFORD, NJ – Three men were charged Thursday night after a foot pursuit with police...
5-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run Crash in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that a five-year-old...
Man in Grave Condition After Times Square Hit and Run
New York, NY -The New York City Police Department is investigating after an SUV struck...
MTA Bus Driver Assaulted in Alphabet City
New York, NY-A 24-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting a Manhattan MTA bus driver....
Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
Woman Shot in Car Driving Over Williamsburg Bridge in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A woman who was driving across the Williamsburg Bridge early Saturday...
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Ram Police Officer at Seaview Square Mall
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday, at approximately 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Target...
Four Shot in Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn
New York, NY – Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in...
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
