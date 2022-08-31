ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest

UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Toledo woman caught shoplifting

TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
TOLEDO, OH
