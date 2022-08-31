Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
cleveland19.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
nbc24.com
Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
Vigil held for victim in shooting spree that killed 3 in Detroit
A vigil was held Saturday evening (Sept. 3) for LaRi Ploszewski-Brisco, one of the victims in an early morning shooting spree in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old-girl identified as victim of ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
DETROIT – It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Latoya Foster is now grieving after her 16-year-old daughter, Ja’Miyah Lawrence, was identified as one of the victims in the deadly “random” shooting spree on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police confirmed Friday that the unidentified female...
13abc.com
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
WTOL-TV
Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
downriversundaytimes.com
Toledo woman caught shoplifting
TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
WTOL-TV
Two men charged with murder from late July shooting in central Toledo
Steven Weaver, 22, and Demond Allen, 21, have been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Catherine Craig. Their whereabouts are not known.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
Comments / 0