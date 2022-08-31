Read full article on original website
LameFree53
4d ago
Dear God, Please protect The most beautiful Blessing you gave us, MY child, as He/ She is missing. Please let him not feel alone and scare, Guide him to return home healthy and safe. Amen.
7
Police in Philadelphia Report Missing 43-Year-Old Man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old...
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in NYC after abduction in Reading, Pa.; suspect in custody
Pennsylvania State Police say a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading was found safe in New York City Wednesday night.
fox29.com
Unsolved Overbrook homicide: Who killed 15-year-old Angelo Walker?
OVERBROOK - Transitioning from the field to the sidelines, Coach Bill Sytsma says football is still his passion, one that’s brought a lot of purpose as he transitioned from player to coach. In recent years, there has been unexpected pain, as well. "It’s a little over two years and...
MyChesCo
Philadelphia Police Department Asks for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have any information about the suspects in this shooting? The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance. Authorities state that on August 29, 2022, at 8:35 pm, two males were walking on 23rd St. when they...
CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK MAN, JUSTIN WITCHER
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (September 1st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Stone Place in the community of Taylor Towne for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 32-year-old Justin Witcher had left...
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Knifepoint Robbery of Multiple Women
HOCKESSIN, DE – Police have arrested two 14-year-old juvenile males for attempted robbery and related...
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
fox29.com
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
fox29.com
Police: Woman shot 10 times less than 24 hours after double homicide at same spot in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Police returned to a crime scene in Kingsessing for a third person shot in less than 24 hours this weekend. A woman was reportedly shot at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue just before midnight Saturday. She suffered 10 gunshot wounds throughout her body, but is in stable condition...
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene
Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.
NBC Philadelphia
4-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Accidental Shooting in Home, Police Say
Philadelphia police said a 4-year-old boy was shot when a family member accidentally fired a handgun inside of a home in the Germantown section of the city Thursday night. Early indications suggest the family member mishandled the gun, causing it to fire once shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the unit block of East Penn Street, police said.
4-year-old accidentally shot by grandmother inside Pa. home
A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach by his grandmother according to a report from WPVI. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of East Penn Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to WPVI, the grandmother owns the gun and has a valid...
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
Child Luring Attempt Reported in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NJ – the Manchester Police Department is investigating a possible luring attempt that took...
fox29.com
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed by hit-and-run SUV in Pa.
A woman on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a SUV in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to a report from WPVI. Police told the news station that four people ran away from the vehicle and left the woman there. Police said that a white...
Shore News Network
