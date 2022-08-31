Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
AOL Corp
Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention
The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Cy Young Candidate Gets Good News Following MRI
The 2022 All-Star received good news on Friday after MRI results
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
FOX Sports
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman provides a spark & Gunnar Henderson's arrival! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Melanie Newman talk about the spark that rookie Adley Rutschman has provided to turn the Baltimore Orioles' season around since his call-up and the arrival of top prospect Gunnar Henderson. They also touch on what to expect out of Henderson and the rest of the top rated farm system.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas, called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, will be "in the conversation" to make the team's postseason roster.
FOX Sports
Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians
Seattle Mariners (73-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-61, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -143, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series
Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
FOX Sports
Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees Announce Promotion Of Big-Time MLB Prospect
Coming off their worst single month in over 30 years, the New York Yankees are turning to their minor league system for a potential boost. The Yankees announced this evening that they have promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza, their No. 3 prospect, from Triple-A. Peraza, 22, is the No. 53 prospect in all of minor league baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
FOX Sports
McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
FOX Sports
Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead....
Comments / 0