ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Fun stuff to do over a hot Labor Day weekend

For those of you who prefer to skip the holiday traffic and stay in town over Labor Day, the last installment of Hoodline's 2022 Bay Area Summertime Happenings has you covered with a fun itinerary of events for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kick things off with First Fridays at the San Jose Museum of Art, then kick back at the Yerba Buena Festival Saturday. Armchair travelers will want to check out the Scottish Games and a new Brazilian festival, and foodies may want to eat their way through the Bizerkeley vegan food fest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa County, CA
Entertainment
County
Napa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
City
Silverado, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
48hills.org

Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events

Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Arv#Contra Costa
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)

It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Secret SF

30+ Bay Area Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies This Saturday

Movie tickets will be selling for just $3 a pop this Saturday, September 3 in honor of National Cinema Day. Over 30 theaters will participate in the Bay Area alone, including major chains like Century, Regal, and AMC. The nationwide event comes courtesy of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and expanding the exhibition industry. National Cinema Day is a movement to encourage audiences to enjoy films in person. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” This one-of-a-kind, one-day promotion is valid for any movie, any showtime, and any format including IMAX at participating theaters. Some of the biggest movies playing this weekend are
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories

The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

$10 Million Reduction for Record-Setting Pac Heights Penthouse

Speaking of “recalibrating,” the list price for the record-setting Penthouse Unit #10 atop the überexclusive Pacific Heights building at 2006 Washington Street has just been reduced from $45 million to $35 million in one fell swoop. As we first revealed and reported at the time, the 5,400-square-foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy