Sheriff arrests Va. Beach man on drug charges, other offenses

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests:

Rebecca Gray, of the 100 block of Smith Acres, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. The underlying charge was not specified. A $3,000 secured bond was set.

Scott White, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with assault on a female.

Joseph Anderson, of the 900 block of Smoke Tree Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.

Daniel Winslow, of the 700 block of Beech Springs, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

Kedrick Patterson, of the 1700 block of Waverly Oak Drive, Kernersville, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with felony possession of marijuana. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

Ezekiel Best, of the 1100 block of S. Andrews Ave., Goldsboro, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with felony possession of marijuana and three counts of failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. A $4,500 secured bond was set.

Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to return rental property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

Linwood Thach, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.

Iris Knight, of the 100 block of Swaynes Lane, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of first degree trespassing. A $25,000 secured bond was set.

Robert Hilbert, of the 900 block of Chestnut St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with domestic criminal trespass.

Crystal Ward, of the 300 block of Paige St., Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.

ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

