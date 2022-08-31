Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open
On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors
Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
LeBron James Shares Message For Steph Curry
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed love to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts
Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
Steph Curry Names the One Team He’d Play for Besides Warriors
The Golden State star names the one team he’d play for besides the one he has played for his entire career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reveals "Best Song In The History Of Music," Shares Unreleased Yeezy Designs
Kanye's Instagram storm enters another day. The rapper/fashion mogul used the holiday weekend to continue to berate his perceived rivals, and the internet has been quick to react. Ye's most recent posts seem to be a bit more productive, as he floats new fashion ideas and talks about his favorite...
hotnewhiphop.com
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House
She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV
This is the documentary we need. If you don’t remember, exactly a year ago a high school called Bishop Sycamore out of Columbus, Ohio, squared off against the mighty IMG Academy on national television. ESPN producers and announcers were told that Bishop Sycamore was a prep school for aspiring college football players, and claimed they had a number of players receiving division one offers and looks. However, Bishop Sycamore lied about the whole thing. In fact, Bishop Sycamore wasn’t even […] The post HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Friyie Drops Seven Records On "Never 2 Late" EP
Friyie, whose real name is David Afriyie Obeng, is a singer, songwriter, and rapper hailing from Toronto, Canada. His popularity greatly increased back in 2017 after his hit single "Money Team" became the soundtrack to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor press conferences. Since then, the 27-year-old has continued dropping music for his fans and now he's back with another release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
Comments / 0