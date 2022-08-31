ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open

On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video

YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
Mike Tyson
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"

Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video

Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts

Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House

She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV

This is the documentary we need. If you don’t remember, exactly a year ago a high school called Bishop Sycamore out of Columbus, Ohio, squared off against the mighty IMG Academy on national television. ESPN producers and announcers were told that Bishop Sycamore was a prep school for aspiring college football players, and claimed they had a number of players receiving division one offers and looks. However, Bishop Sycamore lied about the whole thing. In fact, Bishop Sycamore wasn’t even […] The post HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Friyie Drops Seven Records On "Never 2 Late" EP

Friyie, whose real name is David Afriyie Obeng, is a singer, songwriter, and rapper hailing from Toronto, Canada. His popularity greatly increased back in 2017 after his hit single "Money Team" became the soundtrack to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor press conferences. Since then, the 27-year-old has continued dropping music for his fans and now he's back with another release.
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks

Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
