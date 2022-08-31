ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

By Ellen Spitaleri
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnwkG_0hc80eBc00 Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war.

"It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors.

"And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added.

Dumond is still surprised to learn that people in the Oregon City area aren't aware that the symphony orchestra has been around and performing since 1981, when it began as the Clackamas Community Orchestra with eight members. Since 2004, Willamette Falls Symphony plays in the Oregon City United Methodist Church and has expanded to over 50 players. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYRcY_0hc80eBc00

Returning to concerts

During the COVID lockdown, the orchestra did have a couple of virtual concerts, but is looking forward its first live concert at the Oregon City United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

"It's an all-Ukrainian composer concert, in honor of Ukraine's continuing struggle," Dumond noted.

The symphony will begin the concert with the Ukrainian national anthem, and continue with Lysenko's "Taras Bulba Overture," Mosolov's "Iron Foundry," Skoryk's "The High Pass: Melody" and Gliere's "Symphony No. 2."

The orchestra, under Conductor Mark Perlman since 2001, has grown from a smallish group to a full orchestra, Dumond said.

It began taking on harder and harder music, introducing new music to Oregon City audiences as well as honoring favorite older pieces from the symphonic repertoire, she said.

"Movie music, like that of John Williams and Hans Zimmer, and more and more music by women composers, have enriched the orchestra's offerings," Dumond noted.

"Different pieces call for different orchestration, so we have a core of string players, who always play, and small basic cores of winds, brass and percussion," Dumond said.

"We currently need additional string players in all sections, including first and second violin, viola, cello and double bass and can use some more percussionists. At the moment we seem to be fully staffed with winds and brass," she noted.

She encouraged interested string players and percussionists to email Perlman at mdperlman@gmail.com, to let him know they are interested and arrange for an audition if desired.

Conductor Mark Perlman

Perlman grew up in a musical family, the son of the principal bass player in the Cleveland Orchestra and has had a love of orchestral music all his life, Dumond said, adding that he plays bass, sometimes with symphony orchestras he isn't conducting.

He has a doctorate in philosophy, and taught at Western Oregon University, retiring at the end of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc80eBc00

Perlman "has been instrumental in arranging other performing opportunities for the group. He expanded the repertoire, taught the players to trust themselves to do more than they had been doing, and attracted more players than the orchestra had known, many of them accomplished amateurs and semi-professionals," Dumond said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiejV_0hc80eBc00

Inspiring others

Dumond plays the viola, has been a member of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra since 2007 and has also arranged and composed some works for the group.

Because orchestra members, other than section leaders, are unpaid, "it's important to have a conductor who inspires people to play. Mark does that," Dumond said.

"He never gives the impression that he's under stress. He is always encouraging, and when there's a problem, he approaches it as a team player trying to help find a solution, rather than merely barking at people," she said.

Perlman also connects well with audiences as well as players and is ready to allow everyone to enjoy the music, Dumond said.

What she likes best about him is that he is "genuinely committed to playing the music written by women and eager to introduce our audiences to new music, as well as revisiting the delicious older pieces everyone loves."

Also, she noted, Perlman's "interpretations are highly satisfying to me; he conducts music the way I would conduct it."

Outreach

Orchestras are expensive to run, and professional orchestras have to charge a lot for every seat, because their overhead is much higher, Dumond noted.

But community orchestras, depending on the skills of their players, can offer the same repertoire at a fraction of the cost of a ticket to the professional orchestras, she said.

"This makes quality orchestral music available to people on tight budgets, especially as we make our concerts free to kids under 12 when accompanied by adults," she said.

"We can also, through outreach like our pops concerts and school tours, make orchestral music part of Oregon City's civic life," Dumond said.

The symphony is lucky to have a partner like the Oregon City United Methodist Church, she said, but at the same time the group would love to have a larger performance space.

"Even though most residents of Oregon City are unaware that they've had a symphony in town for over 40 years, we sometimes fill the church, and could expand the number of people who have access to our performances if we had more space to put them in," Dumond said.

"The power of a symphony orchestra, whether playing softly or loudly, is unmatched," she said.

Dumond added, "It's a community in itself, coming together to express the human experience in all its range for an audience that then becomes a part of the orchestra's community. Everybody should have access to this part of the human experience."

Revel in the music!

What: The Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Ukrainian composer concert

When: 3 p.m. on Oct. 16

Where: Oregon City United Methodist Church, 18955 South End Road. Note that part of South End Road between Second Street and Warner Parrot is closed between now and November; an alternate route is necessary.

Musicians needed: Interested string players and percussionists should contact Mark Perlman, music director of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra, at mdperlman@gmail.com.

More: To learn more about the orchestra, visit willamettefallssymphony.org.

Canby Herald

Opera a la Cart to serenade picnickers in Clackamas County

Singers, piano player to perform live outdoors during Aug. 20 event outside Oregon City Public Library.Music lovers of all ages are invited to grab a blanket, a picnic lunch and prepare to enjoy opera on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Oregon City's Library Park. "We're excited to present Opera a la Cart and are looking forward to welcoming people to Library Park for an afternoon of music, learning and community," said Greg Williams, library director. "We are absolutely thrilled to once again be able to offer live, in-person summer programming, which we haven't been able to do since 2019," he added....
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'

Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

'The Fever' plays in Lloyd Center, Lake Oswego

Clackamas County resident Patrick Walsh directs one-man show by Wallace Shawn starring Paul SusiDuring the pandemic, Patrick Walsh, board member of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative, went through a lot of soul-searching and came to realization that theater is something he can't do without. "It is like water to me. To say I am happy to be back in rehearsal would be a vast understatement," the Clackamas County resident added. Walsh is directing the one-man show "The Fever," with performances at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19, 20, 21, 25 and 27 and Sept. 4 and 8, at Lloyd Center and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Canby Herald

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
