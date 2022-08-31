ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla Library gets bookmobile

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246qBM_0hc80cQA00 The new resource not only looks cool, it will provide plenty of information, education and opportunity.

It will be hard to miss the Molalla Public Library's recently arrived bookmobile.

The brand-new, 24-foot sprinter van has a distinctively cool wrap on it, featuring bright colors and a healthy dose of Sasquatch mixed in.

And that's only one of the reasons Molalla Public Library Director Diana Hadley is excited about this new resource.

The bookmobile concept is one that has reemerged in the 2020s, and Hadley is anxious to explore its potential in the Molalla area.

"I am so grateful to Molalla City Manager Dan Huff and the Molalla City Council for believing in this dream and purchasing this bookmobile," Hadley said. "They approved the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that made this possible."

The van has plenty of unique and custom-made elements to it, bringing the price tag to about $225,000, according to Hadley. Now, she is ready for her and her staff to put that investment to good use.

The bookmobile made its debut recently at Celebrate Molalla, then will attend some back-to-school events within the district this week. Hadley said there is a lot of ground to cover within the library's district — and a lot of need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc80cQA00

"Our service area is more than 26,000 people, not just the city of Molalla proper," she said, noting that the district extends to the Marion County line to the southwest, Beavercreek, Mulino and into Colton. "And most of it is unincorporated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uMGj_0hc80cQA00

The van will hold bits and pieces of "our collection to encourage people to come to the library in Molalla or utilize online services," Hadley said. "We are going to be taking it out to provide outreach opportunities within our district. We'll be going to schools, preschools, elder care and other underserved populations."

The goal, Hadley said, is to get more people involved in library services. Of those 26,000 people in the library's district, Hadley said only about a quarter have library cards.

"We would love to increase those numbers," she said. "We really want to offer services to underserved areas and provide information to businesses, schools and other areas. We now have a vehicle to go to events so people can get a glimpse of what our collection might be."

The traditional view of the "bookmobile" is of a van filled with books. And while Molalla's new van will offer some of that, the main purpose is to be a resource for people who want to access the many aspects of the library.

The van itself is equipped with plenty of technology, as well as auxiliary batteries, exterior lights, a "smart" awning, PA system, wheelchair lift, bus door and more.

"This is a very specialized vehicle," Hadley said, who noted that the bookmobile concept is returning around the country. "We were incredibly fortunate. We started this last October, and we took delivery last week. That's amazing turnaround time because now they are taking 12 to 18 months. We were very fortunate."

The goal is to get the van out a couple times a month as the library gets used to having it and understanding where and when it should be used. There are four trained drivers — no specialized CDL license is needed — with a fifth on the way.

"Ideally, we want to go slow at the start, so we know that what we want to do is sustainable," Hadley said. "We don't want to make a lot of promises and not be able to do it."

The van wrap was designed by Beth DeWise out of Cottage Grove and has drawn plenty of excited appreciation from those who have seen it.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canby Herald

Molalla, Canby briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - Sept. 7, 2022 issueDahlia Festival continues through September The 2022 Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias continues through Sept. 30 in Canby. The festival is held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays. The festival is free and features live music, food carts, local vendors, classes and more. Swan Island Dahlias is located at 955 N.W. 2nd Ave. in Canby. Musicians perform from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Canby Legion Auxiliary breakfasts return The Canby American Legion...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby School District readying for registration

The high school and other district schools have set registration dates, times and some open house eventsAugust has arrived and with it, parent and student eyes start to turn toward a return to school. And with that, there is registration, information and open houses to work through. At the Canby School District, all current and new students should register online at canby.k12.or.us/general-enrollment. Additionally, all the district's schools are holding in-person events to welcome students and families back. Here's a look at what's happening within the CSD. Canby High School: Canby High will hold registration on Aug. 23 and...
CANBY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beavercreek, OR
City
Mulino, OR
Molalla, OR
Government
City
Colton, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Molalla, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Scout troop lends aid to Urkaine

The first-aid kit project grew out of a desire by one young Scout to make a difference for the injured. A member of a Canby Boy Scout troop is trying to help the people of Ukraine through Scouts in that country. Twelve-year-old Thomas Trevillian, a Woodburn resident who belongs to Canby Boy Scout Troop 258, wanted to create pocket first-aid kits (PFAK) in support of the Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. The PFAKs will be sent to Scouts in Ukraine and distributed to people to administer emergency care to individuals who are wounded in the fighting. To that end,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Letters to the editor

Providing clarity on the wastewater issue and pondering the accuracy of Drazan's claims; Sept. 7, 2022 issueDrazan's words, attack on Dems ring hollow To the editor: Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate and Canby resident Christine Drazan has a crime problem. She is traveling the state, condemning Democrats as the party of crime, decay and lawlessness. Her words ring hollow. Miss Drazan's hand-picked successor, Rep. Hieb (R-Canby), was recently arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. In fact, he had a criminal record before he was appointed to represent Canby. Drazan knew about his criminal...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine plans 5K benefit race

Scheduled for in-person participation on Sept. 25 at Clackamas Community College, a virtual option is also available.Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine invites participants to register for its second annual 5K Run, Walk or Roll for Healthcare. The race is scheduled for in-person participation on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City Campus near Clairmont Hall. The race is open to participants of all abilities and ages and has a virtual option so participants from across the country can run, walk or roll the 5K. The event costs $35 per person, and participants receive a free T-shirt with registration. Proceeds...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Canby lives large on Big Weekend

From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookmobile#Service Area#Molalla Library#Sasquatch#Molalla Public Library#The Molalla City Council#Colto
Canby Herald

CHS slates back-to-school event Aug. 31

Community unites to welcome incoming freshmen as their high school careers begin. School starts Sept. 6, but Canby High School leaders hope students will stop by for a burger before that. With help from local partners, the school is hosting a back-to-school event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the entire school community to welcome incoming freshmen, enjoy a meal together, and hold an open house. Burgerville donated 1,000 burgers for the event and Cutsforth's Market 1,200 cookies. With donations from the CHS Booster Club and Sysco as...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla Fire & Police

A look at the calls responded to by the police and fire departments in Canby and Molalla - Aug. 31, 2022 issueMolalla Police Aug. 15 Traffic stops: 3 3:13 a.m.: Subject stop on Kennel Avenue 5:57 a.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue 7:32 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Kennel Avenue 7:51 a.m.: Impounded vehicle reported on West Main Street 9:02 a.m.: Warrant service on West Main Street 9:27 a.m.: Premise check at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue 11:35 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Columbia Drive 2:58 p.m.: Community Contact on the 100 block of...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas CC plans teaching webinars

Interested in going into education? Community college slates webinars to help prepare the way.Clackamas Community College is holding two webinars for those interested in becoming teachers. CCC's teaching and education programs help prepare students to enter the classroom as effective instructors or become education leaders. • K-12 Teacher Webinar — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 Participants will learn about becoming a lead teacher for elementary students and above. This event is for those looking to study elementary education or pursue a transfer degree in the subject they would like to teach. • Early Childhood Teacher Webinar — 5-6 p.m. Wednesday,...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Canby adopts first Parks & Rec Master plan in 20 years

City staff will spend the next several weeks working on an implementation strategy. The City of Canby recently adopted its first master plan for the Parks & Recreation department in two decades. A city should ideally update its master plan every five to seven years, City Administrator Scott Archer said. Suffice it to say, the city's park system was long overdue for a revamped vision. Over the next several weeks, city staff will be working with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on an implementation strategy. Priorities for the implementation strategy are to be determined, Archer said. The master plan...
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Canby Herald

Canby, county revel in the fair

From seeing animals to hunting down a sugary elephant ear, folks flocked to this year's eventWarm and sultry, with just a hint of breeze, seemed to be just fine with folks flowing through the gates of the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo this week. The fair, an annual staple on the area's activity slate, had to deal with some very warm temperatures early on, but that didn't seem to stanch the flow of fairgoers who enjoyed food, music and fun. "We have been coming to this thing (the fair) for at least 25 years now," Canby's Floyd Hammack...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

College Life

A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022Molalla woman earns Parks University degree Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate. Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14. She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant....
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's CTV5 announces merger

The longtime cable access company will join forces with Willamette Falls Studios to meet the area's changing needs.CTV5 — Canby's cable access television station — and Willamette Falls Studios have announced a merger. The goal, they said, is to offer more "robust" services to the Canby area. Willamette Falls Studios provides community resources for digital media by supplying the tools and training for Clackamas County communities to create and share ideas and topics that are important to their communities. Through televised local government meetings and community-based programming, the goal is to highlight the unique qualities of the region. Their services have...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby teen finds satisfaction in raising steer

Wade Sandberg is at the Clackamas County Fair this year to show off Bart in the ring.When Canby High senior-to-be Wade Sandberg walks slowly around his market steer, Bart, there's a certain pride and respect for the work that's gone into raising it. And Sandberg isn't alone in the barns at the Clackamas County Fair, as 4-H and FFA programs throughout the county are working hard to get their animals ready to show. And the process has plenty of steps. "You need to walk him around and get things set up," Sandberg said. "We've been to other shows to get...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Kelsey Birsa presents paintings at Stevens-Crawford house

Leah Faure, current Art in Oregon artist in residence, also on display at historic residence.Art is alive and thriving in Oregon City, with Kelsey Birsa's paintings on view from now through Sept. 17, in the Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the historic Stevens-Crawford House. In addition, Leah Faure, the August artist in residence, has paintings hanging in the studio space there and plans to show pieces in progress throughout the month. Both women support Art in Oregon's goal to "build and sustain art patronage through pride in Oregon artists and pride in art ownership," noted AiO co-founder Tammy Jo Wilson, an...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Got SNAP? Museum of the Oregon Territory offers $3 admission

Clackamas County Historical Society reduces costs for people receiving food assistance.The Museum of the Oregon Territory's normally $8 admission is only $3 is you have a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card for receiving food assistance. Anyone presenting a SNAP benefits card can purchase $3 museum admission for up to four people. Clackamas County Historical Society Executive Director Stephen Greenwood said that the initiative is part of the Museum of the Oregon Territory's broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences. Museum of the Oregon Territory announced this month that it has joined Museums for All, a program of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
245
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy