Colton Corner

By John Baker
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bw2H2_0hc80bXR00 Fuji Fest returns and brings the Colton community together for fun and to raise scholarship funds.

The fourth annual Fuji Fest was held at the Colton Fire Station on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The community event, hosted by the Colton Volunteer Fire Association, honors the memories of Colton volunteer firefighters Justin and David Fraijo, and raises money through donations for the Justin Lee Fraijo Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is awarded to Colton High School graduates who plan to pursue studies in health or emergency services, as well as current Colton volunteer firefighters who wish to continue their studies in the firefighting and emergency medical fields. This year's recipients of the scholarships were Emma Dilg and Laina West.

The fun-filled night offered music, a dunk tank, kids' games and face painting. Chris Hurt donated three handcrafted fishing rods for silent auction bids.

This year's entertainment included David Wyatt and Virgil Lee and Mike Jordan with Dennis Stafford. The final act of the night was the blues band Fat Black Rabbit with Colton's Jon Bricker on lead guitar and Brett Leibbrandt on drums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc80bXR00

Between the musical acts, Colton Volunteer Firefighters Association President and local dance instructor Jasmine Schneider taught community members a line dance and a fun performance followed. Volunteer firefighter and CRFPD chaplain Tim Behrens was in charge of the light show and sound system.

Volunteer firefighters took turns in the dunk tank and Nora Nofziger of Colton Cafe put together a kids' corner where they offered snow cones, face painting, a duck pond and ladder ball.

"This is something we look forward to every year," Kathy Carroll said. "It brings the community together for a good time and a good cause."

According to Schneider, approximately $3,500 was raised for the scholarship fund.

"Colton really came together for tonight," Colton Fire Lt. Chris Cohoon said. "This night is very meaningful to our department, and we continue to see how much it means to our community by support we get. We plan to make it bigger and better every year."

Canby Herald

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

