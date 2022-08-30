Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?
We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County.
Combating student homelessness in Sumner County
Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska. When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?. VIDEO: Tennessee burglary suspect caught on camera. Tennessee vet...
Tennessee vet seeing influx of dogs with with respiratory symptoms
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska
Steve Keel, 61, was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The avid outdoorsman and Dover resident was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville. Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville, TN serial robbery...
Finding unclaimed property
The State of Tennessee has $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. MNPS teacher accused of injuring student with dry …
Nashville, TN serial robbery suspect identified
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing multiple banks and businesses across Nashville.
Avoiding electrocution while swimming warning
It's been ten years since two Tennessee boys died after they were electrocuted while swimming at a lake marina. The tragedy leading to more awareness of the dangers lurking in the water, especially ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake. Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning …. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Body of missing Sumner County man identified. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe...
Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders
The man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting out of Gallatin has surrendered to police. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville,...
Shift to remote work in Middle TN
Report: Businesses are leasing smaller office spaces in Nashville.
Enter to win 2-day passes to the Pilgrimage Festival!
1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville TN 37210, and Pilgrimage Events Inc, LLC c/o Cal Financial 1200 Villa Place Suite 407Nashville, TN 37122 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!
Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
Man accused of assaulting officer arrested
The man who allegedly hit a Millersville officer in the leg with his car during a traffic stop has been arrested. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family and friends remember gun...
Accused serial burglar caught in South Nashville
A wanted felon who has been accused of burglarizing a number of places in a South Nashville neighborhood has been arrested. The incident caught on camera and shared only on News 2.
Body of missing Sumner County man identified
The Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body of Joshua Herrington, who had gone missing from Gallatin in July. Search crews found his remains last week near a creek off of Old Highway 109.
Cheatham County sheriff retires
Sheriff Mike Breedlove worked in law enforcement for over 40 years. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe after police chase. Family wants justice for JJ. Woman found dead inside Madison apartment. Newsmaker: Salty Dog Festival returns. Red Cross...
