Nashville, TN

WKRN

When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?

We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Combating student homelessness in Sumner County

Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska. When will fall foliage peak in Tennessee?. VIDEO: Tennessee burglary suspect caught on camera. Tennessee vet...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville. Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville, TN serial robbery...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Avoiding electrocution while swimming warning

It's been ten years since two Tennessee boys died after they were electrocuted while swimming at a lake marina. The tragedy leading to more awareness of the dangers lurking in the water, especially ahead of Labor Day weekend.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day

Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake. Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning …. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Body of missing Sumner County man identified. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders

The man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting out of Gallatin has surrendered to police. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville,...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Enter to win 2-day passes to the Pilgrimage Festival!

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville TN 37210, and Pilgrimage Events Inc, LLC c/o Cal Financial 1200 Villa Place Suite 407Nashville, TN 37122 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!

Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused of assaulting officer arrested

The man who allegedly hit a Millersville officer in the leg with his car during a traffic stop has been arrested. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family and friends remember gun...
MILLERSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Cheatham County sheriff retires

Sheriff Mike Breedlove worked in law enforcement for over 40 years. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch. Baby found safe after police chase. Family wants justice for JJ. Woman found dead inside Madison apartment. Newsmaker: Salty Dog Festival returns. Red Cross...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

