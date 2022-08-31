Team News: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will host newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the Etihad tomorrow night.

City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, having won three and drawn one of their four games thus far this campaign.

The Cityzens won their first two games of the season, looking comfortable against both West Ham and Bournemouth before then drawing 3-3 in a thoroughly entertaining clash away to Newcastle United.

While the Sky Blues were disappointed to drop two points to The Magpies, there were still plenty of positives to take from the game as the visitors showed a great level of resilience to come from two goals behind to secure a point.

IMAGO / Action Plus

And this resilience was on show once again in The Cityzens' last match against Crystal Palace, where Guardiola's men turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win.

The star of the show was Erling Haaland who continued his fine start to Premier League life by scoring a hat-trick in the game, taking his tally to six goals in just four games so far this season.

The Sky Blues will now welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad in a game they should be expected to win.

The newly promoted club have had a fairly mixed start to their Premier League campaign, winning one game, losing two and drawing one.

Considering the large amount of signings Forest have made this window, now is arguably the best time to face The Reds considering much of their playing staff have had little time to settle into the squad after just four games.

Team News:

Manchester City - Pep Guardiola didn't provide any updates on Man City's injured players in his press conference today so it is uncertain how many players will be absent tomorrow night.

However, it is almost certain that Aymeric Laporte will remain on the sidelines as he continues to recover from knee surgery, with a return expected next month.

Jack Grealish has missed both of City's last two games through a knee injury and it remains unclear if the England man will be involved tomorrow night.

Nathan Ake left the field in the Newcastle game due to a groin injury but could be involved after Guardiola said the Dutchman shouldn't be ruled out for 'much time' ahead of the Palace win.

Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete both left the pitch in the Barcelona friendly due to injury but could be involved tomorrow as neither injury was thought to be serious.

There is a possibility that Guardiola's preference of rotating his squad will likely come in to play starting tomorrow, with the Spaniard keen on switching his players about for midweek fixtures.

If you were to guess on which players would retain their places then Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva would be some of the first names that come to mind, with both midfielders being influential figures in City's recent games.

Erling Haaland has been in fine form so far this campaign but the Guardiola's rotation has proved to be incredibly unpredictable in the past and it would be no shock if Julian Alvarez came into the squad ahead of the Norwegian, either tomorrow or in next week's Champions League match against Sevilla.

Although, it is entirely possible that Alvarez could also come into the team at the expense of one of City's wingers, with the Argentine also capable of playing out wide.

Given Kevin De Bruyne's importance to the squad, it would be no surprise if the Belgian is also rotated either tomorrow or next week against Sevilla.

Nottingham Forest - The Reds will be without defenders Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards as both men are expected to be out for at least a few months through injury.

Forest manager Steve Cooper also revealed in his press conference that Orel Mangala is out for several days due to a hamstring injury, so the midfielder is likely to be ruled out for Wednesday's clash.

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Haaland, Silva

